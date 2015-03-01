SanDisk Releases 200 GB Ultra microSD Card And High-Endurance Model

SanDisk announced its new 200 GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I and High Endurance Video Monitoring memory cards today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The 200 GB Ultra Premium Edition takes the throne as the highest-capacity MicroSD card geared for use in mobile devices, and it delivers a 56 percent increase in storage capacity within a fingernail-sized device.

Mobile phones and their increasingly sophisticated cameras continue to pillage the digital camera market, which contracted 40 percent in 2013 alone. Mobile devices have become the camera of choice for the majority of users, and increased resolutions and video quality are fueling the need for more storage capacity.

“Mobile devices are completely changing the game. Seven out of 10 images captured by consumers are now from smartphones and tablets. Consumers view mobile-first devices as their primary means for image capture and sharing, and by 2019 smartphones and tablets will account for nine out of 10 images captured," said Christopher Chute, Vice President, Worldwide Digital Imaging Practice, IDC. "As the needs of mobile users continue to change, SanDisk is on the forefront of delivering solutions for these demands as is clearly illustrated through their growing portfolio of innovative products, including the new 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card."

Performance is also important in mobile applications, and the Ultra provides 90 MB/s, which is fast enough to move roughly 1,200 photos per minute. SanDisk refined its production process to store more bits per die, which obviously has not affected the overall reliability of the device. SanDisk backs the Ultra with a ten-year limited warranty, and the diminutive storage solution will feature a $399.99 MSRP. The 200 GB Ultra will hit store shelves in Q2 of this year.

SanDisk also announced the first microSDXC memory card designed for high-endurance applications. The SanDisk High Endurance Video Monitoring (HEVM) 64 GB memory card is designed for dash cameras and home video monitoring systems and has the ability to withstand 10,000 hours of full HD video recording. The 32 GB version of the memory card features a 5,000-hour recording threshold.

Memory cards are well suited for vehicle applications. They are resistant to shock, can weather temperature extremes and are waterproof. The HEVM memory cards operate at Class 10 speeds, which is sufficient for the majority of video applications. The HEVM cards have a two-year warranty and are available for $84.99 and $149.99 for the 32 GB and 64 GB capacity points, respectively. HEVM cards will initially only be available through the SanDisk website for U.S. customers.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.