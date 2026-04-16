PC Components CPUs US appeals court restarts $3 billion patent infringement lawsuit against Intel — VLSI case from 2017 returns after court sets aside 2024 decision News By Anton Shilov published 16 April 2026 The Intel – VLSI saga continues. (Image credit: Intel) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 1 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.