Where to buy Intel's Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Core Ultra 7 270K Plus — grab these impressive Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs from these retailers, starting from $219

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Intel's latest CPUs are now on sale from these retailers

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU installed in a motherboard socket
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Two of Intel's latest CPUs, the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, are now available to buy. Listings have begun to appear for both Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs, with the 250K Plus popping up for $219.99 and Newegg listing the 270K Plus for $349.99. The Core Ultra 5 250K also has a KF version available for sale, with KF referring to overclockable CPUs without an integrated GPU.

These two CPUs provide an interesting return to form for Intel, at least partially, compared to the disappointing response (and launch-day performance) of its earlier Intel Core Ultra line-up. As our 250K Plus review shows, this is a CPU that punches well above its weight, with performance that beats CPUs that are double the price in applications.

Where to buy Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus

The Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is a budget-friendly processor with an MSRP of $200. It has the same gaming performance as the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, but for multi-threaded productivity tasks, it outperforms plenty of more expensive rivals, including the gaming-focused 9800X3D. It features 18 cores, comprising six performance cores and 12 efficient cores, and 18 threads. P-cores can boost up to 5.3 GHz, while E-cores can boost to 4.6 GHz, and the chip has a base TDP of 125W.

This CPU has just launched, so expect to see stock levels (and prices) vary across the board. We'll be updating this guide regularly with the most up-to-date prices and links from all the major retailers, with the K (overclockable) and KF (overclockable, no iGPU) models on sale.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Retailer

CPU

Price / MSRP $199

Available

Amazon

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus

$249

Yes (Third-party)

Amazon

Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus

$227

Yes

Newegg

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus

$219

Yes

Newegg

Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus

$199

No

B&H Photo

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus

$219

Yes

B&H Photo

Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus

$209

No

Best Buy

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus

TBC

No

Where to buy Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus is a $299 powerhouse with a Janus exterior: a CPU with two faces. For less than $300, you're getting flagship productivity performance at mainstream-level pricing, going toe-to-toe with the Ryzen 9 9950X at half its price. Gaming performance is less stellar, sitting closer to the Core i7-14700K and Ryzen 7 9700X. The 270K Plus is a 24-core CPU, with eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores, with a max boost clock speed of 5.5 GHz and a base TDP of 125W.

The price makes this CPU a truly compelling option, however. Retailers have priced it above MSRP for the time being, but it's still early days, and we'll be looking to update this table with the latest stock (and prices) as it launches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Retailer

CPU

Price / MSRP $299

Available

Amazon

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

$357

Yes

Newegg

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

$349

Yes

B&H Photo

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

$329

No

Best Buy

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

TBC

No

Walmart

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

TBC

No

Gaming and Productivity Performance Benchmark Charts

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Gaming benchmarks for Intel Core Ultra 5 250K and Ultra Core 7 270K Plus
(Image credit: Future)

The benchmark data above speaks for itself. Intel has knocked it out of the park with its Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs, with pricing and performance that, depending on your use case, makes them truly compelling.

The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus offers comparable gaming performance to the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, while seriously outperforming with productivity work. The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, meanwhile, is able to rival the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X in multi-threaded work, but for gaming, it's a little slower.

If you're looking for PC hardware savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

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