Corsair's discounted 32GB Vengeance is the cheapest DDR5 on the market by a big margin — $300 sale price is $60 less than next best option

A huge sale season is upon us, and despite the AI boom, there's a surprise discount to be had right now on RAM from Corsair. The company has slashed the price of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) to just $300.99 right now, saving you $130 on its current list price. Yes, that's not a record low, but given how much memory prices have skyrocketed in recent months, you'll struggle to find better-priced DDR5 RAM anywhere else. In fact, its $60 cheaper than the next best option, given 32GB of RAM recently became impossible to find for less than $359.

The Corsair Vengeance range is is some of the most popular RAM on the market, and while we haven't tested this specific kit, the similar Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 performs well. This RAM is rated to be even faster, with speeds of 6,200 MT/s. That isn't the fastest you'll find, but more "affordable" kits are currently priced to be even higher, with the DDR5-6000 CL36 review model costing at least $70 more on Amazon right now, and $60 less than the lowest-price Corsair Pro model at Best Buy.

Just 99 cents above $300 for 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM is a great price in the current market. We've written extensively about the AI-driven memory pricing crisis that has sent the cost of memory chips soaring. Our RAM price tracker shows that, not only has the cost of RAM rapidly risen, but it's also caused a stock crunch, with plenty of reasonable options now regularly out of stock.

The industry has spent the last few months warning us that these prices, and the shortages behind them, are going to continue or even get worse, too. Team Group warned in December that the pricing crisis had only just started, while Kingston warned users not to wait to upgrade RAM or SSD. Corsair isn't immune to the crisis, either, and has raised its prices considerably.

That brings us to this particular deal. These prices are the new normal, so while $300 might not be the record lows we've seen before, you can expect to pay even more right now for rival models. As mentioned, this is $59 cheaper than the next best option on the market right now.

This particular kit comes with two 16GB modules, with rated speeds of 6,200 MT/s. That isn't the fastest DDR5 RAM you'll find, but it's significantly faster than older DDR4 RAM modules, which typically cap out at 3,600 MT/s. It has CAS latency and memory timings of 36-46-46-100, comes in a black colorway, and has a solid aluminum heat spreader to keep things cool.

The $300.99 sale price for this Corsair Vengeance RAM is a serious bargain in bad circumstances. We can't change the market, and the AI-fueled RAM crunch isn't going to change any time soon. If you're looking for an upgrade or if you're planning a new PC build, you'll want to pick up a discount like this one while you can, because we'll expect to see these prices rise again pretty soon once Corsair's deal ends.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.