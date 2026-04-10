Get 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM for $101 - Newegg combo bundle also contains MSI's flagship X870E Godlike motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9800X3D for only $1,624.98

As time goes on without much relief in sight from these astronomical prices, we find ourselves relying more and more on bundle deals to get pricing back down to reasonable (for the times) price points. Case in point: we found this awesome Newegg bundle that includes MSI’s flagship X870E Godlike motherboard, 32GB of DDR5-6400 Corsair Vengeance RAM, and AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU for only $1,624.98, saving almost $300 versus buying the parts separately.

This combo starts off with one of the most frequently purchased current-generation CPUs in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D . This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D variant helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available . It is also a well-rounded performer and a good match for all but the most thread-heavy applications.

● Check out this deal at Newegg

Also in the combo is Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 CL36 RAM, priced at $399.99 when bought alone. The black kit has a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks and is sure to draw attention inside your case. Or, if RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy appearance, you can also disable it (on the motherboard, too). The DDR5-6400 speed lands on the faster side of AMD’s sweet spot and is a worthwhile, good-looking option for a 32GB kit. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the X870E Apex and offer plenty of overclocking headroom. Buying 32GB of DDR5 with reasonable speeds for $101 is a heck of a deal.

We've included a couple of charts that show how well the 9800X3D performs among its peers. As you can see, it's a beast in gaming, beat out only by the 9850X3D (and negligibly, really), and holds its own in multi-threaded workloads.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)