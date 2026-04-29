Get 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM for just $249 — act fast and don't miss Woot's blowout sale

Woot is back again with a smashing RAM discount. Right now, you can buy 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6000 RAM for just $249, thanks to an extra $20 code and a 25% saving on the $360 list price.

● Check out this deal on Woot

This deal was live earlier today, but sold out instantly. However, it seems to have come back into stock and is currently showing as available. The website is a little temperamental, so if it's not showing for you, try refreshing.

Use code TWENTYOFFPC at checkout Save 38% ($150.99) Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz: was $399.99 now $249 at Woot! A decent deal in the current market on a popular 32GB RAM kit from Woot, with this dual-channel Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM (in two 16GB modules) likely to sell out fast. Use code TWENTYOFFPC at checkout for an extra $20 off.

This is the cheapest DDR5 we've seen on the market in several months, with the going rate of DDR5 around $349 for 32GB.

Corsair's Vengeance RAM is a household name, featuring two sticks of 16GB RAM in a dual-channel configuration and 36-44-44-96 timings and 6,000 MT/s speeds.

It's a stealthy black color and features an aluminum heat spreader to help keep temps under control. Overclocking support comes by way of Intel XMp and AMD EXPO OC profiles.

Really, the RAM speaks for itself; the headline here is the price. We've previously covered this deal on Woot at the price of $269.99, so the extra $20 saving, courtesy of the code at checkout, is the best deal on RAM we've seen so far in 2026. Being Woot, you'll have to pay a $6 shipping fee unless you're a Prime member, but what's that amongst friends for the cheapest RAM on the market?

Naturally, there's a buy limit of one per customer, and shipping estimates are currently May 4 - May 6. The product comes with Woot's 90-day warranty; however, unlike some products on Woot, this RAM is brand new rather than returned or factory reconditioned.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.