Get 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $126 when paired with AMD's blistering 9850X3D — X870 motherboard bundle is less than $830 for your AM5 gaming battlestation

RAM prices are still far too high across the board, with prices having quadrupled and more since this time last year. The saviour of RAM pricing has been companies offsetting the RAM outlay by offering bundled combo deals, which have enabled them to reduce the overall cost of RAM for consumers. Newegg has had some outstanding combo deals the last several months, and today's offering is also very interesting. Currently, you can pick up the fastest gaming CPU, the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, along with an MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, 32GB of V-Color XFinity+ DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 750W Rosewill power supply, all for $829.99. That's a chunk off the original $1167.97 list price for these components, saving you a healthy $337.98. Crucially, price of the CPU and motherboard (not inflated by the AI squeeze) means the relative cost of the RAM is just $126. Subtract the $70 gifted power supply, and you're technically paying just $56.

Get started on building the gaming PC of your dreams, with the fastest gaming CPU currently available and plenty of RAM for all the latest AAA games. The 9850X3D is marginally faster than the 9800X3D, with some trade-offs in an increased power draw and higher temps, which will need cooling, but if you want the fastest, then this is it.

Released a few months ago, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the fastest gaming CPU on the planet, as per our testing data below. Take a look at our review of the Ryzen 7 9850X3D to see the performance gains over the previous king of gaming, the 9800X3D.