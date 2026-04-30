Get 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD for $406 when paired with AMD's new 9950X3D2 — Asus ROG X870E Apex gets you a monster overclocking AM5 bundle for $2,048, $400 off

It’s not often we see some of the best hardware available on sale, but Newegg has put together an incredible combo featuring the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor, the Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB RAM, and a 2TB Western Digital Black M.2 SSD for $2,048.99. The $398.98 savings (16%) essentially puts the 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage at $406, and a lot closer to pre-RAMageddon prices in this premium 4-item combo.

• Check out this deal on Newegg

The star of the show has to be the newly released Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 16c/32t processor with the 3D cache on both CCDs. Our review noted it’s around 4% faster in multi-threaded performance than the 9950X3D and delivers double-digit improvements in specialized workloads. It did use more power in turn. For the overclocker in you, it also has an unlocked multiplier and pairs nicely with the Crosshair X870E Apex, which is also designed for pushing the limits.