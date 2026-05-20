Get a 2TB Western Digital Black SN7100 SSD for only $299.99 — $200 savings drives snappy PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD down to a more reasonable price point.

Combos, combos, combos, it’s all about combo deals to get the best prices on PC hardware in this post-AI-apocalypse market. But we’re finally seeing a sprinkling of sales on individual parts, which helps if you don’t need to buy multiple items to complete or update your PC, laptop, or even your PlayStation 5. Today, we found a great deal on a 2TB Western Digital Black SN7100 at Newegg. Priced as much as $500 on Newegg, they’re now offering a great deal on an incredible drive. If you act fast, you can snag this 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD for only $299 (same price at Amazon), making it much less painful than buying it when it’s not on sale.

The WD Black SN7100 succeeds the SN770 using the same 2280 form factor and features the same SanDisk proprietary Polaris 3 controller and 218-layer TLC (BiCS8) flash. The SN7100 drive is DRAM-less, which could concern some users, as sustained performance on this type of drive can degrade during heavy, prolonged transfers. The good news is that the drive supports HMB (Host Memory Buffer), which uses a small portion of your system RAM as the drive’s cache, so you won’t notice unless your workflow consists of frequent large file transfers to or from the device.

• Check out this deal on Newegg

The drive delivers excellent random read performance and sips on power while doing so. In fact, the SN7100 sets a new low for PCIe 4.0 drives according to our review. Its efficiency makes it appealing for battery-powered devices like laptops, and it also reduces heat output. Our review showed the drive reaching up to 7,250MB/s in reads and 6,900MB/s in writes, and it has an above-average-for-the-capacity endurance rating of 1,400 TBW. Unless you’re really beating on this drive and transferring gigabytes daily, writes should never be a worry over its usable lifetime.

Save 40% ($200) Western Digital 2TB WD SN7100: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Newegg Save $200 and get a great deal on the 2TB WD Black SN7100 M.2 SSD. For only $299.99, you get a smokin'-fast PCIe 4.0 drive that sips on power and sure to be an upgrade in your PC, laptop, or PS5.

Priced at $299.99 and $200 off, the Western Digital Black SN7100 is a good deal. It not only offers a reasonable price for a PCIe 4.0-based drive, but it’s also one of the fastest DRAM-less available. Yes, you can have others for less. The least expensive 2TB PCIe 4.0 drive on Newegg is $249.99, but it’s nearly half as fast. See our performance charts below for details on PC and PS5 performance.