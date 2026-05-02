Grab a 1440p-capable gaming rig with an RTX 5060 for just $1,049 — Save up to 25% on ABS Flux & Cyclone prebuilts that also feature 32 GB of RAM

It's a tough time for PC building enthusiasts right now, with all the component shortages causing us to deal with exorbitant prices. While things have sort of flatlined and there's hope for normalcy, putting together a custom rig can still burn a hole through your pocket at this moment. Thankfully, we can look toward prebuilts to score a solid deal — ABS has its RTX 5060-equipped systems for as low as $1,049 on Newegg right now.

Check out this deal on Newegg

Save 22% ($300) ABS Flux II Aqua: was $1,349.99 now $1,049.99 Enjoy super-smooth 1080p gaming with solid 1440p performance, too, with this ABS prebuilt that's powered by an RTX 5060, Intel Core i5-14400F and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. This rig has the looks to back up its grunt too, with a fishtank-style case that hides the PSU nicely.

The Newegg listing will show you three options; all of them have identical performance. There are two "Cyclone Aqua" models, one has a Zotac Twin Edge RTX 5060 while the other features an Asus Prime RTX 5060 for $50 more. We actually recommend the third option, the "Flux II Aqua," because it ditches the generic chassis for a better-looking Gamdias Flux II case and a slightly more robust Gamdias Boreas air cooler. It comes with a Gigabyte-branded RTX 5060, so performance is unchanged.

Paired with that GPU is Intel's i5-14400F CPU with 10 cores, six of which are fast, performance cores that can boost up to 4.7 GHz. Despite being a few generations old, the 14400F is still an excellent midrange processor for gaming, and due to its DDR4 platform support, it's easy on the pocket right now. ABS uses standard components on all its prebuilts, so these parts are swappable and upgradeable for the future, too.

You get 32 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and 1 TB of NVMe storage, along with a 650W 80+ Plus Gold power supply and an ASRock B760M motherboard across all units. Kitting out a similar system on PCPartPicker without an operating system (since you can get Windows 11 for much cheaper) already takes the cost over $1,200, so you're saving a lot here. That RAM config is 4 x 8GB, too, which means it'll look nicer in your system.

Save 25% ($350) ABS Cyclone Aqua: was $1,399.99 now $1,049.99 The exact same performance, but in a more minimal-looking package that doesn't take up as much space on your desk. The case features a standard PSU tray at the bottom which makes it taller rather than wider.

Such a powerful combination of hardware for this good of a price is hard to come by these days, so grab the ABS Cyclone prebuilt for just $1,049 on Newegg before the offer runs out. No matter what you throw at this system — whether it's competitive gaming or intense video editing — the ABS Cyclone and Flux II can easily handle it all. The systems also come with a year-long parts and labor warranty, the latter of which is something you don't get when building your own PC.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.