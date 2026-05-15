Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus drops below MSRP for the first time — grab the 24-core Arrow Lake Refresh chip for just $279 for a limited time

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Get Intel's best CPU currently for just $279

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K
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If you are planning to upgrade or build a new gaming/productivity PC, Intel's latest Arrow Lake Refresh chip, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, is worth checking out right now. The chip is $20 off its highly competitive $299 MSRP on Amazon, making the 24-core champ just $65 more expensive than its mid-range Core Ultra 5 250K Plus counterpart and noticeably cheaper than any of its competitors, including the Ryzen 7 9700X. This is a limited-time deal on Amazon, so grab it while you can.

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
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Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus: was $299 now $279 at Amazon

The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus comes with 8-P cores, 16 E-cores, and a peak boost clock of 5.4GHz, providing an uncompromised gaming and productivity experience at under $300.

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