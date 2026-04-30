Newegg finally has a worthwhile Intel combo that includes memory, saving almost $240 — snag an Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, ASRock Z890 motherboard, and 32GB of GSkill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM for only $768.34

We found an awesome 3-item combo deal featuring the new Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB RAM, and an ASRock Z890 Pro RS motherboard, all for only $768.34. The solid $239.98 (23%) savings, if applied to the RAM, brings the included kit down to a more reasonable-for-the-times price (~$270), and perhaps opens the door to upgrading or buying other components like storage or video cards, which are also priced sky-high with no end in sight.

• Check out this deal on Newegg

Although Intel's sales of its Arrow Lake-based (Core Ultra) processors have been lackluster due to the popularity and performance of AMD’s Ryzen X3D processors, the new Core Ultra 270K Plus (Arrow Lake refresh) has received better reception. This is in part due to the top-notch productivity performance and the much lower price point ($328.34 at Newegg), the 285K launched at nearly $600) alone. Gaming is still an afterthought, but is improved; it doesn't quite catch the X3D chips at lower resolutions. You get a 24-core processor (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) that runs up to 5.5 GHz out of the box with a TDP of 125W (250W turbo) and is great for multi-core workflows.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The second part of the combo is 32GB of GSkill Trident Z5 RGB series DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM. The black sticks feature a frosted RGB strip on top for some bling and pair well with the ASRock Z890 Pro RS motherboard. If you’re an overclocker, the SK Hynix ICs under the heat spreader have plenty of headroom to push past those speeds. While the out-of-the-box speed isn’t the fastest for the platform, you’ll still get good performance out of this kit for all activities. And with the $239.98 discount, it essentially makes the RAM $270, a more palatable price.