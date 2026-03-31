Save a huge $100 on this vivid 27-inch MSI OLED monitor with fast 240Hz refresh rate — now $399.99, this MAG QD-OLED model is close to its lowest price ever on Newegg

If you’re one of the many consumers struggling to find ways to spend your hard-earned money in the PC space, we found a deal that has nothing to do with high-priced components like RAM, video cards, and storage, but still makes a difference in your computing experience. Amazon recently dropped the price of the MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24 monitor to a palatable $399.99 (from its $499.99 MSRP), very close to its all-time low according to Camelcamelcamel, and it is currently one of the best deals around on a high-quality 27-inch 4K QD-OLED with a high refresh rate.

Check out this deal on Newegg

This monitor is ready for any type of gaming you can throw at it, from MMOs that don’t need the high-refresh rate, but lean into the wide color gamut (98% RGB/99% DCI-P3/138% SRGB, Delta E≤2), to first-person shooters (FPS) where the blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate and the highest VESA ClearMR rating (13000) make a difference. Even if you’re not a gamer, productivity activities also look good, and the long 3-year burn-in warranty, along with MSI’s OLED Care 2.0 technology (with Pixel Shift, Panel Protect, and other features), should move burn-in worries to the back burner.

The panel itself is a 26.5-inch 10-bit, QD-OLED sporting 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160). It has a typical contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, a 0.03ms (GTG) response time, and a 172 pixels per inch density. It’s also VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 True Black. This means you're getting a display that looks incredible and is a significant improvement over older monitors that can’t display the same colors or have as fast response times.

Save 20% ($99.01) MSI MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24: was $499 now $399.99 at Amazon Get the MSI MAF 272QP QD-OLED X24 monitor for the low price of $399.99 saving almost $100. You get a high quality QD-OLED panel with 240Hz refresh rate, OLED care tools, wide color gamut, and that tear free gaming with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support

While a 4K QD-OLED for under $400 is an incredible deal right now, other features make it really useful for gaming. Functions like crosshair mode, which display one of several crosshair styles on the screen regardless of background color, help with your aim/centering. A really useful feature for FPS games in particular, where point-and-click in the center is key.

It’s also AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-sync compatible (officially on Nvidia’s list!), which eliminates screen tearing by syncing your GPU's output with the monitor’s refresh rate. As far as connectivity goes, it has the usual suspects: two HDMI (2.1) ports, one DisplayPort (1.4a), and a USB Type-C (DP alt.), so you can connect this monitor to other items outside of your PC, including your laptop, handheld, a console (it even has a Console Mode that optimizes for gaming consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

If you’re in the market for a new 4K OLED monitor, you won’t find any with these specifications for less right now. I can tell you from personal experience (I own the 32” 4K version of this monitor) that the colors are awesome, blacks are true black, and ghosting in high-action games is non-existent. Priced at $399.99, the 272QP QD-OLED X24 deal won’t be around for long. So if you’re thinking about moving to a 4K OLED monitor, you’ll want to jump on this deal while you can.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.