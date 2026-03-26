Save big on Intel's Arrow Lake refresh with almost $300 off on this 3-item bundle — new Core Ultra 270K Plus processor, MSI Z890 Carbon Wifi motherboard, and 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6400 RAM for $899.99

Newegg is at it again with this excellent 3-item combo, but this time, it’s offering Intel’s latest and greatest processor in the Core Ultra 270K Plus. They pair it with 32GB (2x16GB) of GSkill DDR5-6400 and a high-quality mid-range class MSI MPG Z890 Carbon motherboard for only $899.99. The $289.98 savings essentially nets the RAM at half off, and very close to pre-AI-apocalypse pricing.

Check out this deal on Newegg





Although Intel's sales of its Arrow Lake-based (Core Ultra) processors have been lackluster due to the popularity and performance of AMD’s Ryzen X3D processors, the new Core Ultra 270K Plus has received better reception. This is in part due to the top-notch productivity performance and the much lower price point ($319.99 at Newegg, the 285K launched at nearly $600) alone. Gaming is still an afterthought, but the new processor still performs well, just not as well as the X3D chips at lower resolutions.

The new Core Ultra 270K Plus CPU boasts 24 cores/24 threads with an 8+16 (Performance and ecores) configuration. The performance cores have a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost of 5.4 GHz. The ecores did receive a clockspeed increase with their boost up to 4.7 GHz from 4.6 GHz. L3 Cache still sits at 76MB, as does the TDP of 125/250W. Memory support was raised from a maximum (not overclocked) of 7200 MT/s, up from 6400 MT/s on the original Arrow Lake chips. In all, it’s an improved chip, but the lower price point is where the real value is found.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Next up is the MSI MPG Z890 Carbon Wifi motherboard. I reviewed this mid-range offering previously and loved the updated ‘Click X’ BIOS, DIY features, and the premium all-black aesthetic. The board supports Core Ultra Plus processors with the latest BIOS and includes a BIOS Flashback function, allowing updates without a processor, ensuring compatibility. You get five M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports for storage, 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, loads of USB ports on the rear IO (13 total, 3x Type-C two of those 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4) and some AI functionality (Overclocking, LAN, and Cooling) to help you get the most out of the system. The all-black appearance with RGBs on the heatsinks makes for an awesome centerpiece in a dark-themed build and a perfect complement to the 270K Plus in the combo.

Finally, Newegg includes 32GB of GSkill Trident Z5 RGB series DDR5-6400 CL32 RAM to round out the combo. The black sticks sport a frosted RGB strip on top for some bling and match the Carbon Wifi motherboard. While the speed isn’t the fastest for the platform, you’ll still get incredible performance with this kit. And the fact that with the $289.99 discount, this RAM is actually priced like it was in mid-2025.

Newegg has multiple Intel bundles out today in conjunction with the release of the Arrow Lake refresh chips, with varying levels of motherboards and discounts that are all worth a look, but this one at $899.99 has the highest discount among them. If 1080p gaming isn’t how you primarily use your PC, Intel’s updated CPUs are certainly a worthwhile purchase, especially with an almost $300 savings.

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