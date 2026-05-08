Save $444 on a stellar gaming PC combo with Asus Prime RTX 5070, Ryzen 9850X3D, X870E motherboard, and 32GB of RAM — world's fastest gaming CPU meets copious amount of RAM

Newegg is back at it again with their combo deals, and we found a four-item deal that’s sure to turn heads. For only $1,494.99 (an incredible $444/22% off), it's offering a nearly complete AM5 gaming system. Just add a case, PSU, and storage, and you’re on your way to an awesome AMD PC. For the money, you get one of the fastest gaming processors around in the Ryzen 7 9805X3D, a quality Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi 7 motherboard for it, an Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 12GB video card, and 32GB (2x16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RGB RAM (you're essentially paying $44 if you apply the discount).

Check out this deal on Newegg

The CPU in this combo is the fastest gaming processor on the market, AMD’s $474.99 Ryzen 7 9850X3D . The 8-core/16-thread Zen5 processor has a base clock of 4.7 GHz with a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a nice boost over the 9800X3D, and plenty of clock speed for any type of work. The 120W TDP also makes it easier to cool than some other higher-power processors. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D chips helps with gaming (and other activities), making it the fastest gaming CPU currently available. It’s great for gaming and any work that isn’t prosumer-class multi-threaded.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF: was $320 now $228 at Newegg Get a great deal on this 4-item combo at Newegg. For under $1,500 you get the fastest gaming processor around int he Ryzen 7 9850X3D, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RGB RAM, a quality Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi7 motherboard, and an Asus Prime RTX 5070 graphics card. The $444 savings essentially makes your RAM $44. Get it while it lasts!

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Asus TUF Gaming X870E-Plus Wifi 7 is a solid all-around motherboard for the AM5 platform. It delivers sufficient power to support flagship-class processors and easily handles the 9850X3D in the combo, even with some overclocking. It comes with four M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0) and two SATA ports for storage, fast networking with integrated Wi-Fi 7 and 2,5 GbE, ample USB ports on the rear IO (13, including two USB4 40 Gbps Type-C), and a quality audio solution based on the last-gen Realtek flagship (ALC1220P). Asus’ AI solutions (AI Cache Boost, Overclocking, Cooling II, and Networking II) and the DIY-friendly design make it easy to build and get the most out of your system.

Next, Corsair’s Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DRR5-6000 CL36 RAM kit is currently available on Newegg for $484.99 when bought separately. The good news is that the $444 discount brings this RAM down to around $40. This black kit matches the TUF Gaming board and sports a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks, drawing attention inside your case. Or, if RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy appearance, you can also disable it. The DDR5-6000 speed lands in the sweetspot for the AM5 platform and is a worthwhile, good-looking option. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the board and offer plenty of overclocking headroom, especially with the AI overclocking support.

Last but not least, the GPU is Asus’ Prime GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, with three axial-tech fans (2.5-slots wide) and dual ball bearings to keep the card running cool and quiet. This mid-range graphics card offers plenty of horsepower for 1080p and 1440p gaming, though it may struggle with more demanding titles at 4K. It also features a dual BIOS switch, allowing you to quickly toggle between performance and quiet modes as needed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For $1,494.99 (almost $445 off), this is an incredible combo and a great way to jump into the latest and greatest AM5 platform from AMD. Just add a case, a power supply (a quality 750W unit is plenty), and storage, and you have a complete system ready for anything you throw at it. And the best part is that it doesn’t break the bank.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers,