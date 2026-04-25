Score an RTX 5070 prebuilt with a Ryzen 7 7700X & 16 GB of DDR5 for $650 off — Stack these promo codes to save on Skytech Gaming's high-end systems

It's a tough time to build a PC right now, given all the price surges caused by the AI boom and geopolitical tensions, making things even more uncertain. During these periods of turbulence, deals go from being just enticing to becoming a lifeline for the hardware market. As such, we've spotted some great savings for you — Skytech Gaming has its RTX 5070 prebuilt on sale for as low as $1,355 in both black and white.

Get the Skytech Gaming Shadow 5 (black)

Get the Skytech Gaming Archangel 5 for $1,355 (white)

Save 32% ($644) Skytech Gaming Shadow 5: was $1,999 now $1,355 at Skytech Gaming With an RTX 5070 and Ryzen 7 7700X, this prebuilt can handle anything you throw at it. Whether you're a gamer or a professional, there's enough grunt here to power through any task with room for upgrades in the future. Backed by a standard 1-year warranty, the Shadow 5 is a great performer at a great price.

To get the offer, you need to stack three promo codes together: SWARM, SMS50, and XEN. Just enter these one by one at checkout and watch the already-discounted price drop from $1,499 to just $1,355. While the names might be a tad bit dramatic, you can choose either the "Shadow 5" or the "Archangel 5" as they're both identical systems, just with different colored cases. The promo codes work on both.

As for the rigs themselves, they feature AMD's still-excellent Ryzen 7 7700X processor with 8x Zen 4 cores that can boost up to 5.4 GHz. It may not be a top-end X3D chip, but it's still more than enough for midrange gaming and productivity. That CPU has 16 GB of DDR5 RAM to talk to, which is a borderline luxury in this economy. While we'd like 32 GB with a system of this caliber, you get what you can right now.

Accompanying that CPU is Nvidia's RTX 5070 that currently sits at #4 in our best GPUs roundup as the "best overall pick based on current prices and performance." It can churn through 1080p and 1440p gaming while giving you a taste of even that 4K goodness. With features like RTX HDR and DLSS 4.5, you get further mileage out of your card, and it doesn't feature the incendiary 16-pin power connector either.

To round things out, the system also features a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 drive, a 750W 80+ Gold rated power supply, a B650 motherboard, and a 360mm AIO. Skytech doesn't specify what specific parts it's using for these, but they should get the job done. You also get Windows 11 home pre-installed, which is worth something. The case is Skytech's own OEM part; it features a panoramic design and comes with 4x pre-installed ARGB fans.

Save 32% ($644) Skytech Gaming Archangel 5: was $1,999 now $1,355 at Skytech Gaming The same thing, but in white! Great for aesthetic setups where you'd want to color match your PC with the rest of the peripherals. You still get that RTX 5070 and Ryzen 7 7700X, but now your case and AIO are white and you don't even have to pay the white accessories tax!

If you were to spec a similar system on PCPartPicker, it will come out to almost $1,700 with Windows or $1,570 without. The prebuilts aren't kitted with any proprietary components either, so you're genuinely saving a decent chunk here. So, if you've been looking to finally build that gaming PC but the shortages have stopped you, this is the perfect time to grab Skytech's Archangel 5 for just $1,355 and start gaming.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.