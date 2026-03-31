PC Components Storage SSDs Kioxia discontinues 2D NAND products, last shipments to be made in 2028 — 1980s planar NAND memory reaches end of life News By Anton Shilov published 31 March 2026 An epoch is about to end. (Image credit: Toshiba) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.