This $28 floppy disk SSD enclosure is a fun and fast way to keep your storage safe — both practical and nostalgic, this rugged USB-C aluminum enclosure for M.2 drives supports speeds of up to 1,200 MB/s

Look, we know storage has gotten expensive in recent months. SSDs, hard drives, all across the board, the prices have risen as the AI boom has busted our wallets open and taken us to the cleaners. That said, you can still find a few bargains, especially on World Backup Day, that are worth an investment, and I think this Hagibis SSD enclosure for $27.99 in the shape of an old floppy disk is the perfect no-need-to-think upgrade to your storage setup.

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There are two reasons I like this enclosure. First, it's fun: you don't need a boring black box to store your files. Everyone has one of those. Instead, you can engage in a bit of nostalgia by placing a spare internal SSD inside this drive and using it as portable storage. This will save you big money on the cost of an external SSD, especially if you're a techie with plenty of old drives going spare.

Hagibis Floppy Disk SSD Enclosure (USB-C): $27.99 at Amazon This Hagibis SSD enclosure brings back the classic floppy disk to the modern age. This USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 drive enclosure supports M.2 NVMe 2230 and 2242 SSDs and measures just 2.6 x 2.6 x 0.2 inches in size.

Secondly, it's useful. This isn't just a gimmick. This SSD enclosure is practical, and lets you hook up an otherwise internal M.2 NVMe SSD up to your PC or laptop using a USB-C cable, offering USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 10 Gbps. In practical terms, that means the enclosure should offer a maximum read and write speed of around 1,000 to 1,2000 MB/s, according to Hagibis.

Of course, that'll depend on the drive you're installing, but that's significantly faster than an ultra-fast UHS-I microSD, as well as twice the speed of a modern Samsung USB-C flash drive. It's also backward compatible with older USB ports, but you'll need to use this with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to get the maximum available speeds. The enclosure supports M.2 NVMe 2230 and 2242 sizes with M or B&M keys, as long as the thickness is less than 2.5mm, meaning any super-thick heatsinks won't work here.

Once installed, this Hagibis SSD enclosure will be super light and portable for travel. It's slim and easy to carry, measuring just 2.6 x 2.6 x 0.2 inches. The shell is aluminum for better heat dissipation during use, and includes a handy hole for attaching it to your keys.

The $27.99 price tag for this nostalgic Hagibis SSD enclosure makes this a cheap and must-own upgrade to your storage. You can use it with a spare SSD, or buy a new SSD, and as long as the size is right, it'll fit right in and work immediately. It's World Backup Day after all, so if the SSD pricing is getting you down, you can always protect your files by switching to a (sort-of) floppy disk like this instead.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.