Secretlab launches Mandalorian Titan Evo gaming chair in Star Wars collection for May the 4th — collab builds with a new high-end themed chair

Secretlab dropped a Mandalorian Edition to its Titan Evo gaming chair lineup on Star Wars Day, giving the company's flagship seat a chrome leatherette finish designed to mimic Din Djarin's Beskar armor. The chair starts at $664 and is available now in the U.S. and Canada, arriving less than three weeks before The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22.

In this special edition gaming chair, Secretlab has swapped the standard leatherette colorways for a silver chrome finish meant to approximate the look of forged Beskar steel. Beyond the color palette, the chair incorporates several references to Din Djarin's kit: visual elements drawn from the character's helmet, chestplate, and vambraces are worked into the seat's detailing, and the Mudhorn signet is embossed on the side of the headrest. On the seat base, Secretlab stamped the Mandalorian creed "This is the Way" in Mando'a, the fictional language of Mandalore.

Beneath the themed exterior, this is the same Titan Evo 2022 that Secretlab has sold for the last four years, which still ranks among the best gaming chairs. The chair uses the company's cold-cure foam seat, four-way L-Adapt lumbar support system, 4D armrests, and a magnetic memory foam head pillow with cooling gel. The Regular size fits users between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and up to 220 pounds, while the XL accommodates those up to 6 feet 9 inches and 395 pounds.

Secretlab's full accessory carries over, including the Titan Evo NanoGen upgrades and the Secretlab Skins sleeve system. The company also backs the chair with a five-year extended warranty when buyers share a photo of their setup.

The $664 starting price matches other licensed Titan Evo editions, such as the existing Empire and Stormtrooper variants. Pricing increases with optional add-ons. Unfortunately, no UK pricing or availability has been announced at the time of writing, and the chair is only available to purchase via the U.S. site.

The Mandalorian Edition joins an established lineup of Star Wars products from Secretlab. The company already sells Empire and Stormtrooper colorways of the Titan Evo, Secretlab Skins in Boba Fett, Jedi, and Ahsoka designs, and a Magnus Pro sit-to-stand desk featuring blueprints of the Millennium Falcon and the second Death Star.

Disney's The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, the franchise's first theatrical release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. If you’re looking for more Star Wars-themed gear for your gaming setup, we’ve got a full roundup of peripherals, games, and collectibles available for May the 4th.

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