Act fast and score a $20 Amazon gift card with a Surfshark VPN subscription, making it only $47.23 for 27-months — deal ends June 2nd

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Secure yourself online and also secure yourself a $20 Amazon gift card.

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(Image credit: Future / Surfshark)

Being online today means a daily risk of falling victim to scams, identity theft, and many other unforeseen dangers. Unfortunately, a VPN can't completely mitigate all the dangers, but it can significantly reduce your chances of getting caught off guard. Surfshark offers not only a speedy VPN service when using their servers, but also added features such as unlimited devices on one account, ad and tracker blocking, a complete antivirus solution, and even dark web monitoring. Today's deal is on Surfshark's middle package (Surfshark One), which includes all of the above features for just $67.23 for 27-months of coverage, and with this middle tier, you also unlock a free $20 Amazon gift card once you complete your trial period. So effectively, only $47.23 for 27-months, that's amazing value for some peace of mind. You'll have to decide quickly, though, as the free Amazon gift card offer expires on June 2, 2026.

Check out this deal at Surfshark

The list price for this plan is $404.65, with the monthly deal price being $2.49 per month for 24 months, plus 3 extra months at the same monthly rate. That's a massive saving of 83% ($337.42).

Included in the Surfshark One package are the following benefits:

Unlimited simultaneous connections

● Surfshark Antivirus

● Alternative ID (email and identity aliasing)

● Alert (personal data, credit card, and ID leak alerts)

● Web content blocking

● Email scam protection

● Secure search engine

Surfshark One
Free Amazon $20 Gift Card
Save 83% ($337.42)
Surfshark One: was $404.65 now $67.23 at get.surfshark.net

Surfshark's speedy middle package makes for the best deal. You pay a few dollars more per month, but also get many more features and a $20 Amazon Gift Card once you finish the trial period.

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To qualify for the Amazon gift card, you must purchase one of Surfshark's two-year plans. The monetary value of the gift cards also changes depending on the tier of the package you choose. For the Starter tier, it's $10, then $20 for the One, and $30 for One+. Then you must use Surfshark for at least 31 days (trial period), and then you get a voucher in your Surfshark Account overview once this has been completed.

Common with the top VPN providers, Surfshark operates a strict no-logs policy, meaning it doesn't store any data about your connection or your activity online when you're using it. Paired with over 4500+ RAM-only servers in over 100 countries, it doesn't matter where you want to browse, or if you're travelling, you'll have a more secure connection to your personal accounts back home.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer