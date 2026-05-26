Act fast and score a $20 Amazon gift card with a Surfshark VPN subscription, making it only $47.23 for 27-months — deal ends June 2nd

Being online today means a daily risk of falling victim to scams, identity theft, and many other unforeseen dangers. Unfortunately, a VPN can't completely mitigate all the dangers, but it can significantly reduce your chances of getting caught off guard. Surfshark offers not only a speedy VPN service when using their servers, but also added features such as unlimited devices on one account, ad and tracker blocking, a complete antivirus solution, and even dark web monitoring. Today's deal is on Surfshark's middle package (Surfshark One), which includes all of the above features for just $67.23 for 27-months of coverage, and with this middle tier, you also unlock a free $20 Amazon gift card once you complete your trial period. So effectively, only $47.23 for 27-months, that's amazing value for some peace of mind. You'll have to decide quickly, though, as the free Amazon gift card offer expires on June 2, 2026.

● Check out this deal at Surfshark

The list price for this plan is $404.65, with the monthly deal price being $2.49 per month for 24 months, plus 3 extra months at the same monthly rate. That's a massive saving of 83% ($337.42).

Included in the Surfshark One package are the following benefits:

● Unlimited simultaneous connections

● Surfshark Antivirus

● Alternative ID (email and identity aliasing)

● Alert (personal data, credit card, and ID leak alerts)

● Web content blocking

● Email scam protection

● Secure search engine

Free Amazon $20 Gift Card Save 83% ($337.42) Surfshark One: was $404.65 now $67.23 at get.surfshark.net Surfshark's speedy middle package makes for the best deal. You pay a few dollars more per month, but also get many more features and a $20 Amazon Gift Card once you finish the trial period.

To qualify for the Amazon gift card, you must purchase one of Surfshark's two-year plans. The monetary value of the gift cards also changes depending on the tier of the package you choose. For the Starter tier, it's $10, then $20 for the One, and $30 for One+. Then you must use Surfshark for at least 31 days (trial period), and then you get a voucher in your Surfshark Account overview once this has been completed.

Common with the top VPN providers, Surfshark operates a strict no-logs policy, meaning it doesn't store any data about your connection or your activity online when you're using it. Paired with over 4500+ RAM-only servers in over 100 countries, it doesn't matter where you want to browse, or if you're travelling, you'll have a more secure connection to your personal accounts back home.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.