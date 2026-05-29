Pocket a huge $252 saving on a two-year PIA VPN subscription and score two months for free — 88% discount on no-logs provider with servers in 90 different countries and support for unlimited connections

PIA, or Private Internet Access, is back on sale for anybody looking to bump up their online security. This popular VPN provider has dropped the price of its two-year subscription to just $34.58, saving you a whopping $252.22 compared to a monthly subscription over the same period, with an additional two months thrown in for free on top.

● Check out this deal at PIA

This is a brilliant and very affordable price for a service that can help you to maintain anonymity while you're browsing the web. A VPN is a good way to shield your real IP address and location from malicious (or just plain nosy) actors. It's risk-free, too, as PIA offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscribers. If you're not happy, you can request a refund, giving you enough time to see if the service works for you.