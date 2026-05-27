Microsoft's GitHub bans security researcher who posted zero-day Windows exploits because company 'ruined their life' — expert claims action is vindictive and promises further retaliation

There's been some drama unfolding lately in the Windows security world, and today's episode comes from yet another apparent run-in of researcher Nightmare-Eclipse (aka Chaotic Eclipse) against Microsoft. The company saw fit to ban Eclipse's GitHub account for as-of-yet unspecified reasons, forcing them to pack up and move shop to GitLab instead. Additionally, the Redmond firm had allegedly already deleted the Microsoft account Eclipse used for reporting the bugs.

In a blog post, Eclipse claims this action was vindictive, stating once again that Microsoft refused communication attempts and that they "got zero pennies from doing so", a likely allusion to unpaid bug bounties from the MSRC program. The initiative pays out up to $30,000 to $100,000 for per end-point zero-day depending on conditions, and a cool $250,000 if you can crack open Hyper-V. Already having six zero-day exploits under their belt, Eclipse claims that July 14 will bring a reckoning of sorts for the company, hypothetically in the form of more zero-day exploits being published.

Eclipse's dramatic dispute with Microsoft has been ongoing since early April, when they published the BlueHammer zero-day without warning. The language in their blog posts is unclear and passionate, directing cargo tanks of vitriol at Microsoft/MSRC. As a broad summary, Eclipse implies that Microsoft ignored or refused their zero-day reports and/or did not pay out bounties as requested, somehow causing financial harm in the process. Among other statements, Eclipse says "[they were] told personally by [Microsoft] that they will ruin my life and they did", that there's a dead-man switch of some sort, and that they "will make sure [Microsoft's] bones are shattered."

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The saga has drawn speculation from other experts, like William Dormann from Tharros, who said that "MSRC used to be quite excellent to work with. But to save money, Microsoft fired the skilled people, leaving flowchart followers. I wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft closed the case after the reporter refused to submit a video of the exploit, since that's apparently an MSRC requirement now."

Microsoft has been mum on any details about these matters, so it's hard to tell if the situation is about an uncooperative researcher who doesn't follow standard disclosure rules or a company being difficult about security reports. Regardless, the move to ban Eclipse's GitHub account makes for poor optics, as it is being heavily criticized, and ultimately achieves nothing for security, since the code is out there anyway.

In this day and age, when AI-powered security research has arguably made the standard 90-day disclosure-to-patch window completely obsolete, and both time-until-exploit and unused exploits are both nearing zero, Microsoft and other software players would do well to adjust their policies.

Eclipse's technical track record is impressive. They published a string of zero-day exploits for Windows: BlueHammer gets access to the SYSTEM user via Defender, and RedSun does the same; UnDefend knocks Defender offline; GreenPlasma gets SYSTEM access via the CTFMon service, while MiniPlasma grants similar access via a flaw in the Windows Cloud Filter driver. Finally, there's YellowKey, a vulnerability in BitLocker that lets an attacker open up encrypted drives with next to no effort — precisely the action the technology was designed to prevent.

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BlueHammer, RedSun, and UnDefend have all been confirmed to be undergoing active exploitation in the wild, and it's not hard to imagine the others are as well, as Eclipse's publications of full or partial proof-of-concept code made it trivial for an interested party to use them.

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