Mushkin 500GB SSD Drops to $47 at Newegg

Mushkin Enhanced RAW Series 2.5" 500GB: was $58, now $47 @Newegg

This SSD is usually priced at $58, but is currently $11 off via Newegg. It has a 3.5" form factor and 500GB storage capacity.

This model has read/write speeds as high as 560/510 MBps. It's designed to provide end-to-end data protection while featuring internal flash RAID and StaticDataRefresh.

This is a 2.5" drive, so you will need a SATA III interface to connect. This drive also supports both TRIM and S.M.A.R.T. commands.