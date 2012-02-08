Trending

Anonymous Hacks Syrian President; His Password Was 12345

Time to change everyone's password to 54321.

If we're honest, many of us are likely guilty of using sub-par passwords. However, chances are, if we were hacked, no one but us would have to know about it. The same can't be said for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who is facing public ridicule after his account was compromised.

It seems al-Assad recently became the target of web hactivist group Anonymous; the group managed to successfully hack into his email account this week. That said, we imagine the job was something of a bore for Anonymous, which just last week revealed that it had managed to eavesdrop on a phone call between Scotland Yard and the FBI. After all, it can't have taken much hacking prowess to access an account protected with the world's second weakest password: 12345. To make matters worse, Anonymous was also able to access 78 accounts belonging to al-Assad's staff, with 33 of them using the same 12345 or 123456 passwords.

Forbes cites Israel's Haaretz newspaper in reporting that the attacked the mail server of the Syrian Ministry of Presidential Affairs overnight on Sunday. The breach has resulted in hundreds of emails from al-Assad and his staff being leaked. Among them was correspondence between Syrian UN Mission Sheherazad Jaafari and Assad's media advisor Bouthaina Shaaban discussing preparation for the president's interview with Barbara Walters.

Syria's no stranger to the attention of Anonymous at this point. In August of 2011, the group hacked the government's defence ministry. Just a few weeks later, they hacked into and vandalized several of the country's government websites.

To read more about the group's most recent efforts, head over to Forbes.

  • AznCracker 09 February 2012 04:06
    lol what an idiot. passwords with only number can be hacked in minutes.
  • TheMaristBoy 09 February 2012 04:07
    Face it, if your password is as simple as that, then you deserve to be hacked.
  • mouse24 09 February 2012 04:07
    LOLOLOL, if that was his password he deserved it... seriously...
  • 09 February 2012 04:08
    HAHAHAHAHAHA

    Man I want to read some of those..

    What a LOSER!
  • drwho1 09 February 2012 04:09
    1,2,3,4,5... Jump!
  • jaber2 09 February 2012 04:09
    I am guessing he is going to change it to abcde instead.
  • zak_mckraken 09 February 2012 04:11
    santeana*Insert "Spaceballs" joke here* lolThat's the stupidest combination I've ever heard in my life! The kind of thing an idiot would have on his luggage!
  • 09 February 2012 04:13
    jaber2I am guessing he is going to change it to abcde instead.
    I think you give them too much credit. Im betting its qwerty
  • gokanis 09 February 2012 04:28
    Dark Helmet: That's the stupidest combination I've ever heard in my life! That's the kind of thing an idiot would have on his luggage!
    Skroob: 1-2-3-4-5? That's amazing! I've got the same combination on my luggage!
  • Markon101 09 February 2012 04:29
    I love Anonymous, they have a good sense of humor. Whom ever uses 1234 as a password should be hacked.
