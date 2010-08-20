Trending

Dell's Streak MID Disassembled and Photographed

By

Teardowns are always fun to look at, and this one is no exception. However, it is a little bit different in that this is a smartphone teardown like no other. What you're looking at are the insides of the Dell Streak.

The Dell Steak has turned quite a few heads since the beginning of this year. It's only just recently hit retailer's shelves but that doesn't mean people weren't completely taken in by the MID when word of the device first hit during CES. With its 5-inch display, it was almost too large to be a smartphone, but it was definitely too small to be a tablet. And besides, if it makes phone calls and sends text messages, doesn't it deserve to be called a phone?

As usual the fine folks over at iFixit are on hand to help us make sense of the inner-workings of this device. Does the teardown help us decide whether we're going to call it an MID, a smartphone, or a superphone? Not really, but it sure does make for excellent gadget porn.

Click through to iFixit for the full gallery of images.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • simplec1 20 August 2010 05:49
    It's a shame that Dell did the same as apple and put this on AT&T's network
  • grieve 20 August 2010 05:52
    It's a shame its so HUGE.... If it were the size of an iphone or blackberry i would be all over this device. As it is now...no ty.
  • ares1214 20 August 2010 06:27
    I would say too little too late, but in all honesty, too big too late!
  • christopherknapp 20 August 2010 06:36
    Bigger is not always better ... when it comes to phones. And this is a perfect example of why. It's ridiculously huge. Hell, the EVO is too big to be a comfortable pocket phone.
  • jecastej 20 August 2010 06:46
    Looking at those images it looks like the layout is "relaxed" (my ignorant opinion of course) Is this because they have the space to work on their side or because they did not perfected the design from the beginning? Is this why Dell did not offered a smaller device, I don't know. What I can't understand is why they did not come with a bigger screen option too. Of course we all have our preferences and I would like the screen to be a bit smaller with the case practically borderless including well designed slim buttons at the side-front.
  • rooket 20 August 2010 06:52
    simplec1It's a shame that Dell did the same as apple and put this on AT&T's network
    AT&T works the same as any other network around where I live. Verizon is just puffing smoke. I use AT&T and while I don't like the company a whole lot, it does the same job as any of the others (T-Mobile, Verizon, and whatever other ghetto brands are still out there)
  • jeraldjunkmail 20 August 2010 06:59
    simplec1It's a shame that Dell did the same as apple and put this on AT&T's networkThe difference is that I have my doubts as to whether or not ATTs network actually sucks or has it been the fault of 4 generations of crappy Apple antennas?

    Anyone have a smartphone that isn't Apple and is on ATT? I'd like to know what you think?
  • AMW1011 20 August 2010 07:00
    The damn thing is big for a reason guys, it fills a niche. Its great for people who use their phones for data consumption, but not a lot of calling.
  • brendano257 20 August 2010 07:02
    In all technicality it is a phone, but I would see more uses for it as a MID or 'tablet like' functions because it has the larger screen. Where as it looses some of the portability we've come to appreciate from our smartphones. To me it seems like it will be an awkward duckling in the mix of mobile devices.
  • dEAne 20 August 2010 09:47
    thanks tom, I really like this dissection article.
