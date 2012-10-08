Tom's Guide: Hard Drive Optimization Tips and Tricks

Upgrading to an SSD is one way to ensure faster hard drive performance, but we realize that this may not be an economical solution, especially when you consider how affordable it is to buy space in bulk when you're talking HDD storage versus SSD storage. Still, there are ways to ensure your HDD runs more smoothly and efficiently. The Tom's Guide has put together a list of HDD optimization tweaks, as well as a few tips on how to get the most out of your SSD by reducing unnecessary write operations and more. Check out 'Hard Drive Optimization Tips and Tricks' for the full list of tips.

