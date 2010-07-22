Alienware Brings LAN Party Hummer to Comic Con

However, AMD has just revealed that Alienware was one of West Coast's more recent customers. According to AMD's Facebook fan page, they'll be rolling up to Comic Con 2010 in what looks like a pimped out Hummer.* They're calling it a mobile LAN party and though we don't know quite what's in it, we can see several laptops (with external displays up top), a few desktops and we're assuming they're all packing Samsung SSDs. Just call it a hunch.

AMD's been teasing this thing for a three days by posting odd looking photos, which we now know were the back rear panel of the vehicle, and dropping hints like: "Alienware is always redefining mobile gaming."

Check all three photos and the car itself below.