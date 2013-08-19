Acer Intros New Ultra Hi-Res IPS Monitors

Acer introduced three new high-resolution LED-lit IPS monitors, the 27 inch Acer T272HUL model with 10-point touch input for consumers, the 27 inch Acer B276HUL and the 29 inch Acer B296CL, both of which are focused on the "prosumer" group. The touch panel will be made available later this month for $999 whereas the two non-touch displays are available now for $599.

“With the goal of providing our customers a superb viewing experience, our new monitors deliver brilliant images, flexibility in viewing options and generous screen real estate,” said Frank Chang, director of product management for Acer America. “Whether it’s a gamer, an entrepreneur or a multimedia enthusiast, users will appreciate the stunning image quality, comfortable ergonomics and size of these new monitors, which are easy on the eyes and enable better multitasking.”

With the 27 inch Acer T272HUL IPS panel, Acer is pushing its 10-point touch input as the big selling feature, indicating that it's ideal for Windows 8 users who can pinch-to-zoom, rotate images and scroll through web pages. The panel also boasts a 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution, 1.07 billion colors, and a 5 ms response time. It also features an asymmetrical stand that allows the user to tilt the IPS panel back 30 to 80 degrees. Inputs include VGA, DVI, HDMI and a USB 3.0 hub (1 up, 2 down).

For the other two non-touch IPS panels, the 27 inch B276HUL and the 29 inch B296CL, the company is placing emphasis on their ergonomic design. Both have a multi-function ErgoStand which supplies a storage tray, a magnetic base for "sticking" paper clips, and cable management. It also allows the displays to be rotated 90 degrees clockwise, tilted from -5 to 35 degrees back in the high position and from -5 to 25 degrees in the low position. A 120-degree swivel provides more viewing angles with the ability to move the panels 60 degrees to the right or left without moving the base.

But that's not all. Inputs include DVI-D (dual link), two HDMI, DisplayPort and a USB 3.0 hub (1 up, 4 down). The displays also deliver 16.7 million colors, and a fast response time of 6 ms for the B276HUL and 8 ms for the B296CL. The 27 inch model has a 2560 x 1440 resolution and the 29 inch model a 2560 x 1080 resolution. Acer ComfyView provides a polarizer material to reflect less ambient light and reduce glare, the company said.

"The new models offer excellent viewing angles up to 178 degrees horizontally and vertically, making them excellent for collaboration and multi-monitor set-ups," the company said. "With an impressive 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, they combine bright whites and rich blacks with superb gradation and detail, especially in dim or bright scenes. Outfitted with the Acer eColor Management tool, users can optimize image performance under different viewing scenarios at the touch of a button."

All three models come with dual speakers, and power-off charging for smartphones and other devices. In some cases, these large displays can replace a multi-monitor set-up, the company said.