Acer Brandishes 8th Gen Intel CPUs In New Nitro 5 Spin Notebook (Updated)

Updated, 8-22-2017, 3:20PM CT: Acer reached out with more information about the new Nitro 5 Spin notebook. It will be available with Intel Core i7-8550U and i5-8250U, which is Kaby Lake Refresh, not Coffee Lake. The article below was changed to reflect this new information.

As a cavalcade of vendors start announcing their respective 8th generation Lake processor products, Acer is looking to put its own “spin” on the anticipated CPU launch with the new Nitro 5 Spin notebook.

The new laptop is being marketed as a casual gaming convertible, with a 15.6” 1920 x 1080 IPS display that can be positioned multiple ways depending on your workload and environment (the hinge rotates 360 degrees). The Nitro 5 Spin features an all-aluminum chassis with a black brushed hairline finish and red accents, an LED-backlit keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Full specifications and available configurations of the Acer Nitro 5 Spin are not yet known, but the company later reached out to clarify that it would sport the Core i7-8550U or i5-8250U processor.

Memory options for the Acer Nitro 5 Spin are also not yet available, but we do know that the new notebook will feature up to a 512GB PCIe SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. The company also said that 802.11ac MU-MIMO Wi-Fi would also be available, but full storage, graphics, and networking options are currently unknown.

Acer didn’t reveal much more than the fact that it too will have 8th gen Intel processors in an upcoming product, but it did let us know that the Nitro 5 Spin would be arriving sometime in October, starting at $999.