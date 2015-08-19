The Alienware 18 Gaming Laptop Makes A Return

Back by popular demand, Dell has unveiled the next edition of Alienware 18 gaming laptop. The new version packs an incredible set of specifications, with staggering price tags to go along with them.

Dell has a selection of four pre-configured options that can be adjusted to suit your needs. Starting at $2,500, the Alienware 18 comes equipped with a 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7-4710MQ processor, 16 GB of 1600 MHz dual-channel DDR3L and a 1 TB 7200RPM hard drive. This configuration comes equipped with dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M GPUs with 12 GB of GDDR5.

There are also pre-configured systems for $2,900 and $3,650, which come with higher-end components. Each version can be upgraded with a number of options. You have the choice to upgrade the processor to either a 4.1 GHz Core i7-4910MQ or a 4.4 GHz i7-4940QX. Memory is expandable to 32 GB, and a 512 GB SSD can be added. Systems equipped with the GTX 970m GPUs can be upgraded to 980m chips with 16 GB of GDDR5.

The most expensive model is priced at $4,650 and features the extreme edition Core i7-4940QX, 32 GB of DDR3L, a 512 GB SSD with a 1 TB hard drive, and two GTX 980m GPUs. This represents the pinnacle of Alienware 18 models and offers no additional options.

Each of the Alienware 18 models features the same 18.4-inch WLED FullHD TrueLife display and 8-cell lithium ion battery rated for 86 wHr. Wireless communication is handled by an 802.11ac dual band Wi-Fi card and Bluetooth 4.0 controller. Dell has even included a slot load DVD burner in each. Audio is handled by speakers certified by Klipsch and the Alienware 18 also features the company's AlienFX lighting system, which lets you configure 10 different lighting zones with up to 20 different colors.

The Alienware 18 is not what you would consider a small computer. At two and a quarter inches thick, this is one of the beefier laptops available today. To house the 18-inch display, the chassis is 17.972 inches wide and 12.909 inches deep. With all the hardware installed, the Alienware 18 tips the scales at 12.064 pounds.

Interestingly, despite Windows 10 having been out for three weeks already, the Alienware 18 will ship with Window 8.1 preinstalled. Windows 10 is not an option from the factory, so those who want the new OS will need to do the free upgrade from Microsoft.

Alienware 18 laptops are available for purchase today on Dell's website. Lead times are expected to be 17 to 21 days.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.