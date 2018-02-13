AMD Radeon Driver 18.2.2 Provides Support For 'PUBG', 'Fortnite,' More

Another driver update is available for AMD GPU users. Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition version 18.2.2 provides support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance as well as two of the most popular battle royale games in the industry, PUBG and Fortnite.

The driver specifically provides performance boosts to the Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX 580 with games running at the resolutions of 1440p and 1080p, respectively. Warhorse’s medieval-based title should receive a performance boost of up to 3% on the RX Vega 56 and 4% on the RX 580. Fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance will also need to set aside some time to download the game’s 20GB Day One update.

Those attempting to be the last player standing in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite will also benefit from the driver. PUBG fans may experience a 3% or 6% performance boost on the RX Vega 56 and RX 580, respectively. Fans of Epic Games’ early access title should see a performance improvement of 5% on the RX Vega 56 and a 7% increase on the RX 580.

After you install the driver, beware of a few problems that could affect performance in other apps on your PC. Known issues include missing water textures in World of Final Fantasy, rapid changes in the minimum and maximum range of FreeSync in fullscreen games or multi-monitor setups, and the occasional accidental activation of FreeSync while playing a video on Google Chrome.

For the full details, you can read the release notes here. The driver is now available to download on AMD’s website.