New Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Improves ‘FFXV’ Performance

It’s been a week since AMD released a graphics driver with launch-day support for Final Fantasy XV, but the company is already rolling out an update that improves performance in the recently released AAA game title.

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.2 looks specifically tailored to improve performance in FFXV, with up to 4% faster performance on RX Vega 64 (8GB) graphics cards and 7% on RX 580 (8GB) GPUs at 1920 x 1080. The driver also fixes a minor stuttering issue with some particle effects.

Several lingering problems are also highlighted in the new driver release, including random hangs in systems using 12 GPUs for compute workloads, which is a sign AMD is making efforts to appease the cryptomining crowd. Destiny 2 may experience application hangs in the "Heist" mission, in addition to long load times when the game has been open for an extended period of time. Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to enable when toggled in some games, and resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause it stutter. There's also an issue in which the FFmpeg application may have corrupted output for H.264 video streams.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.2 driver at the company’s website.