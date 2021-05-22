Asus Implies AMD's X570S Arrives in Q3: Fanless Motherboards Incoming

AMD's X570 platform has numerous advantages, but it also has one key disadvantage: the X570 chipset gets hot under load and requires active cooling. AMD has developed a new revision of the chipset — the X570S — that does not require a high-performance active cooling system, but the company hasn't released a formal launch window. Fortunately, this week Asustek's ROG division hinted that the boards will arrive in Q3 2021.

Asus currently has two AMD X570-based ROG motherboards: the ROG Crosshair VIII Hero and the ROG Strix X570. Both platforms are equipped with rather sophisticated cooling systems with fans that tend to get noisy and annoying. Asus can't really talk about AMD's plans for the X570S product, but it can talk about its ROG Crosshair VIII Hero and ROG Strix X570 motherboards with passive cooling that it says are now due to be released in Q3.

A tweet published by the ROG Global team clearly implies on AMD X570S-based motherboards with fanless cooling coming in Q3 2021, but naturally does not name AMD's unreleased product.

𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬:ROG Crosshair VIII ______ROG Strix X570 _______New passively cooled #ROG #X570 motherboards are coming soon in Q3, stay tuned!May 21, 2021 See more

Asus is usually among the first to announce motherboards on the latest chipsets (after all, Asus is primarily known for its motherboards), so it is logical to assume that AMD will launch its X570S platform in the third quarter.

It is important to keep in mind that AMD's X570 does not mandate active cooling. For example, the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero (pictured above) only uses a massive radiator to cool down its chipset. So, there is still a small chance that Asus' upcoming motherboards are based on a 'regular' X570 chipset.

It is also necessary to note that AMD's X570S will likely be the company's last high-end platform for its AM4 socket as AMD's Zen 4-powered APUs and CPUs are set to use a new socket. To that end, AMD's X570S chipset may not only be cooler than its predecessor, but it may also add certain features that will ensure the longevity of the existing platform.