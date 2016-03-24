'Atari Vault' Brings 100 Classic Atari Games To Steam

Atari (remember them?) announced the launch of Atari Vault, a new Steam download comprised of 100 classic Atari and Atari 2600 games.

Atari Vault features many of the mainstream Atari game titles that made the company one of the forefathers of modern video games, including Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords and many more. If you’re getting a twinge of nostalgia reading this, then Atari is meeting its goal.

“Atari Vault grants convenient access to some of the most memorable titles in gaming history, and in delivering these games in their original state, it is introducing a new generation of gamers to some of the very first video games,” said Fred Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer of Atari in a press release. “It is our hope that the same excitement people experienced in the arcades and in their homes when these titles were first introduced can now be embraced again, and that newcomers can discover what made these titles so iconic.”

The new collection also brings modern gaming capabilities to the classic Atari titles, including an updated UI, global leader boards full controller support, and for the first time, multiplayer capabilities. There is even an interactive archive gallery that displays the original packaging or arcade machines in 3D with 360-degree viewing, allowing users to immerse themselves in the golden age of video games, giant pixels and all.

Atari Vault is available now on Steam for $16.99 until March 31, when it bumps back up to its normal $19.99 price tag.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.