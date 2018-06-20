Basemark GPU Wants To Benchmark Everything That Has A GPU

Benchmark programs are great for many things, such as assessing your system to see if it’s performing in line with its specifications or to evaluate the impact of a recent upgrade. Whichever the case may be, you can find a specialized program to benchmark nearly every aspect of your system. Finnish developer Basemark recently added its latest graphics card benchmark tool, commercially known as Basemark GPU, to the benchmarking mix.

Basemark GPU is the product of two and a half years of diligent development work by a talented group of individuals at the Helsinki-based company. The aim behind Basemark GPU is to provide computer users with a reliable and versatile tool to benchmark their systems' graphics prowess. The benchmark relies on the Finnish company’s highly-acclaimed Rocksolid Engine to put a triple-A-grade game workload on the test system.

The program was written completely in C++ and boasts generous support for various popular graphics APIs thanks to Basemark’s cooperation with several leading companies that include Imagination Technologies, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Renesas. Version 1.0 currently supports OpenGL 4.5, OpenGL ES 3.1, and Vulkan 1.0. However, Basemark promises to provide support for Apple Metal and Microsoft DirectX in the not-so-near future.

Multi-platform support is one of Basemark GPU’s core principles. The benchmark works fine on the Android, Windows, and Linux operating systems. Apple iOS support is slated to arrive in the upcoming months. Basemark’s goal is to eventually make its benchmark tool compatible with smart TVs and cars.

The Basemark GPU tool features two user-selectable modes. The High-Quality mode is adequate for benchmarking modern desktop systems, while the Medium Quality mode is more suitable for mobile systems. The developer also set up a leaderboard for users to compare or compete against each other.

The company is offering Basemark GPU completely free of charge. Nevertheless, advanced users or tech companies can opt for the Corporate edition, which includes features like detailed test scores, options to select or customize tests, automate testing, and many others. You can find Basemark GPU for Windows and Linux at the developer’s website, and the Android version at the Google Play Store.