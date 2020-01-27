Save $90 and Hit 144Hz With Acer's 27-Inch 1440p Gaming Monitor

Acer's Nitro VG270U is down to $280 on Newegg from its $370 standard price, which makes it one of the best tech deals those looking for to save on a 144Hz gaming monitor. The sale ends late tonight, however, so do be swift.

It has a 27-inch IPS panel, so color reproduction is high at 99% sRGB. Don't expect to do professional color grading on this display. However, with 2560 x 1440 resolution, this should offer sharp image quality for gaming and general use.

Acer Nitro VG270U: was $370, Now $280 @ Newegg

Down to just $280, Acer's Nitro VG270U 27-incher offers aQHD gaming monitor with sleek looks and a 144Hz refresh rate. FreeSync inclusion makes it quite the sweet deal.

For gaming, the monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, so you can be assured of nice buttery smooth framerates, provided you have the GPU to push these frames.

With FreeSync, inconsistencies in your framerates shouldn't result in noticable frame tears or stuttering. With a DisplayPort connection, the range goes as low as 40Hz. Over HDMI 2.0 it'll also hit the 40 - 144Hz range, but if you connect via HDMI 1.4 you'll be limited to 70Hz max.

Acer's discounted display also has a built-in tool that allows you to control the display's settings through a Windows-based interface, sparing you the pain of having to deal with an annoying on-screen display (OSD) to adjust its settings.