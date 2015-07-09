$15 Chromecast Ethernet Adapter Makes Streaming Videos Even Easier

Setting up your Chromecast becomes even easier with the new Chromecast Ethernet Adapter, a simple device that provides Internet access and power all in one.
Chromecast is a simple solution for streaming videos from computers, smartphones, or tablets to any display with an HDMI connection. It has been around for quite a while now.
Setting up a Chromecast has always been a simple procedure. You basically just plug it into your TV and connect the power cable. After that, using another device, you wirelessly connect to the Chromecast, connect it to the Wi-Fi signal in your house, and start watching videos.
The Ethernet Adapter makes this short setup procedure even easier, as you don't need to connect it to the Wi-Fi. It also will improve the streaming performance of the Chromecast in areas where the Wi-Fi signal is barely registering or completely non-existent. Just plug an Ethernet cable into the power supply box, and plug the power into the Chromecast as you normally would, and you are finished.
Because the only connection going between the Chromecast itself and the adapter is a single USB cable, we know that Ethernet over USB is being used. Though this ability of USB isn't especially common, protocols and standards for Ethernet over USB have been present since at least USB 1.1. Because a common USB Type-B connector is used, we know that this isn't USB 3.0 -- it's likely USB 2.0, which would mean that Ethernet speed is limited to USB 2.0's 480 Mbit/s of bandwidth, but this is still more than sufficient for streaming videos.
The new adapter costs $15, and it ultimately brings the cost of owning a Chromecast with this adapter up to $50 total. This is a little problematic for Google, as there are several Android TV sticks which can be purchased for around this price and are complete systems, but these systems typically lack a wired Internet connection. As a result, if you are planning to use the device in an area without Wi-Fi, the Chromecast and Ethernet adapter combination still has a strong advantage.
The Ethernet Adapter should be available today, but it's currently out of stock on the Google Store.
Not necessarily. I actually have a rather good 802.11ac dual-band router. The house I live in isn't very big, the router is about 50 feet from my room I'd say. I am very lucky if I get 1-bar of single. Most of my wireless devices won't work in here unless they are near the door (which is a bit closer). I've attempted using multiple wifi extenders, the current one I have is $200 model, and none of them help improve the problem.
Granted my issue is a little unusual, I'm quite certain that there is a lot of metal wiring and stuff in a wall that sits directly before my room and reflects the signal, but there are several other factors that can prevent a wifi router from broadcasting through a home.
I'm not going to get it because I have a real computer, but I get that there are specific use-cases.
This would be a great option, I use my Chromecast everyday to stream youtube to my TV and I like the fact as long as I create a playlist it does not display ADs. If it was hardwired I might just take the time to get Plex up and running on it.