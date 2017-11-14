Online Issues Continue To Haunt 'Call Of Duty: WWII' (Updated)

Update, 11/14/2017, 11:48am PST: Sledgehammer Games released a game update for the PC that includes improvements to connectivity. You can read the full patch notes on the Call of Duty: WWII Steam page.

Original story, 11/13/2017, 8:45am PST:



Last week, Sledgehammer Games released a patch and implemented additional measures in an effort to improve connection issues with Call of Duty: WWII. However, it seems that it wasn’t enough. Problems continue to persist in the multiplayer mode, and the studio provided another update on how it plans to improve the service.

Call of Duty: WWII initially used dedicated servers to host online play, which worked for some time. However, the new connectivity issues started last week when the studio pushed a new update that “solved several critical needs.” However, it also negatively affected server performance. As a result, the developers migrated online play to peer-to-peer (P2P) servers in an effort to provide a more stable experience. Sledgehammer Games said that it intends to use the P2P methods as a temporary solution. Over the weekend, it tested the use of a few dedicated servers “in limited markets” without causing additional issues with connectivity, but it’s not clear when the full implementation will take place.

With these connection issues, the developers will continue to create solo instances in the Headquarters social space. You won’t see other players in this area yet, but you can invite friends to join you. One bright side to all of the online problems is that the studio identified the root cause of an issue that disconnected the game from the server, and a fix is available in a patch that came out yesterday.

That patch is only available for the console variants, but that doesn’t mean that the PC version of Call of Duty: WWII is neglected. Sledgehammer Games said a PC-specific title update is ready for release, but it wants to fix the constant connection issues, which also affect PC players, before it’s available to the public.

As more patches arrive, the studio wants to hear your feedback about your gameplay experience. You can reach Sledgehammer Games on social media, the official Reddit page, and through the Activision Support Twitter account.