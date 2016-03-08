Trending

Corsair Goes Head-to-Head With Silverstone With SF600 Series SFX PSUs

By

At last, after a very lengthy wait, Corsair's SF600 and SF450 power supplies are available at retail.

If you’re building a small form factor system, there’s a good chance that you’re in need of an SFX power supply. If you’re adding performance parts to the mix, you’ll need a unit with a higher power envelope, too. Silverstone effectively has a monopoly on those with its 450 W and 600 W SFX power supplies -- up until today that is, as Corsair is finally outing its own SF450 and SF600 power supplies.

The Silverstone units are fine power supplies, to be sure, but they’re far from perfect. Granted, it is too early to tell whether these Corsair units will be any better, but at least the spec sheet is equally promising. The OEM that Corsair uses for them is Great Wall.

The SF450 and SF600, are, you guessed it, 450 W and 600 W units, respectively. They are both 80-Plus Gold certified and built with Japanese-made capacitors, have a modular cable set, and have a Zero-RPM fan mode that activates when temperatures are below a certain threshold and the load is below 120 W. When the fan does kick in, it shouldn’t be all too noisy either, as it is a 92 mm unit, which is larger than what is found in the competing Silverstone units.

As far as connectors go, you won’t find as lavish a set here as on most ATX power supplies. That’s no surprise though, as you simply won’t be able to pack as many devices into a Mini-ITX case, anyway. Next to the ATX and EPS connectors, there is one cable with four Molex connectors, one cable with four SATA power connectors, and two 6+2 pin PCI-Express power connectors.

Pricing sits at $119.99 for the SF600, but if the SF450 is enough for your needs, you can save 30 bucks off and grab it for $89.99. Both are available now.

Update, 3/8/2016, 11:08am PT: Corsair informed us that Great Wall is the OEM for the SF-Series PSUs.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eklipz330 08 March 2016 16:40
    i've owned an hx750 for almost 7 years and it's still going strong. it was one of the first consumer psu's labeled "gold". corsair makes good stuff.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 08 March 2016 16:42
    They may still be using High Power as an OEM.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/corsair-sf600-sfx-psu,29317.html

    Looking forward to some reviews.
    Reply
  • shilka86 08 March 2016 17:14
    Reply
  • nukemaster 08 March 2016 17:17
    17624555 said:
    And some are MUCH better than others.
    My CWT 850HX is still going strong, but it has a pretty easy life(only one a few hours most days).
    Reply
  • Blinken 08 March 2016 17:33
    I'm guessing these will fit in my NCASE M1 just fine I hope!
    Reply
  • ko888 08 March 2016 17:56
    The OEM, for the Corsair SM600, is Great Wall.
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 08 March 2016 19:12
    Corsair got back to us to say who the OEM is, it's Great Wall.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 08 March 2016 19:15
    I may be the odd one out, but I would MUCH rather have it with the 20/24 pin, 4/8 pin and pci-e cables non modular.

    I do not know if my case(SilverStone SG05) even has room for those plugs.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 March 2016 19:22
    Can't wait for reviews on these units! Finally something to compete with those Silverstones. Prices are similar, too, so the quality will choose the victor.
    Reply
  • shilka86 08 March 2016 22:29
    Reply