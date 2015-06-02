Cryorig Shows Off Hybrid Water Coolers And IoT PSUs At Computex

Last year, we gave Cryorig a "Best Startup" Best of Computex award, because for a starter company it had already created a fairly impressive assortment of products in its first year before attending the Taipei-based trade show. We haven't visited the company this year yet, but its latest hardware shows that Cryorig hasn't stopped innovating. This year at Computex Cryorig is introducing a new series of Internet of Things power supplies, as well as the A-series of hybrid liquid coolers.

We've seen hybrid liquid coolers for graphics cards, which are basically coolers that are able to cool the GPU with air, but also have a water block built-in. That's not the only type though, as some hybrid graphics cards have a liquid loop that cools the GPU and a fan that handles cooling for the surrounding area, including the VRM circuitry and memory. Cryorig's A-Series of hybrid liquid coolers more closely resemble the latter kind, where a liquid loop cools the CPU, but there is a fan to take care of the surrounding area.

Of course, the surrounding area is not built onto the CPU, but is the motherboard. A major disadvantage of all-in-one liquid coolers is that they do not provide all that much airflow over the heat-generating areas of a motherboard, leaving those parts to warm up more than they should, according to Cryorig. Of course, if you've got good case airflow or placed your radiator fans strategically, this may not be an issue, but if you're sporting a low-airflow system because it is more silent, board heat may be a problem.

For that exact reason, Cryorig equipped the top of the water pump of its hybrid liquid coolers with a fan. The fan in question is a 70 mm fan that can spin at speeds of up to 3000 RPM, and is PWM controlled.

Cryorig built three such coolers. The A40 and A40 Ultimate both have a 240 mm radiator, but the Ultimate variant has a thicker 38 mm radiator rather than a 25 mm thick radiator. They both have 120 mm fans that spin at up to 2200 RPM with PWM control. The A80 features a 280 mm design, is 25 mm thick, and comes with two 1850 RPM PWM fans.

In addition to the intriguing liquid coolers, Cryorig is also taking a step out of cooling with its new Cryorig Pi PSUs. These power supplies are so-called "Internet of Things" PSUs, meaning they are connected to the Web and can be controlled remotely. The idea behind these PSUs is to overcome the difficulty of configuring and maintaining a wake-on-LAN setup, and solves it by integrating a wireless adapter into the PSU, and then letting the PSU power your system on and off from sleep mode, or even from full shutdown. The PSU does this by directly accessing the motherboard's power button leads. You can then control your system's on-ness through an app on your phone.

Cryorig intends to build the Pi PSUs with power envelopes ranging from 600 W to about 1000 W, with efficiency labels between, and including 80-Plus Gold and 80-Plus Platinum.

Availability for the A-Series hybrid liquid coolers is slated for summer 2015, and the Pi power supplies should be arriving sometime in 2016. Cryorig did not reveal pricing information for any of the products.

