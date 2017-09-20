'Final Fantasy XV' Multiplayer Expansion Arrives October 31

A new trailer for “Comrades,” the multiplayer expansion for Final Fantasy XV, is available today. In addition to showing off gameplay footage, the video revealed that the downloadable content will be available at the end of October.

Unlike the main story, which follows the journey of Noctis and his comrades, the expansion will put you in control of a Kingsglaive soldier. Similar to Noctis, your soldier will also have special powers granted by the lineage of the Lucian kings. Specifically, you’ll have a few royal sigils at your disposal, which provide different abilities to use in combat.



According to Square Enix, your main goal is to work with other players and “bring the Light back to the Kingdom of Lucis.” With multiple sigils available to each player, you can create a powerful team, with each soldier specializing in different abilities. According to the gameplay footage, you can have a maximum of four players on a single team. Even though a majority of your time is spent undertaking team-based quests, the expansion also provides some single-player missions. You'll even get to play as Noctis' companions: Ignis, Prompto, and Gladiolus.



If you purchased the game’s Season Pass ($30), you’ll get “Comrades” for free when it comes out on October 31, but it’s also available as a standalone purchase. The trailer mentions that the expansion will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which brings up the question of its availability for the PC variant of the game. The Steam page for Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition mentioned that it would include “content contained in free updates to the consoles versions as well as paid downloadable content originally available through the Season Pass,” which could include this latest expansion. We reached out Square Enix for clarification, but a PR representative told us that they don’t currently have any information on the subject.

