Oh So Efficient: FSP Announces 400 W 80 Plus Titanium PSU

FSP, a Taiwanese manufacturer of power supplies, announced a new PSU that carries a relatively small power envelope of 400 W while boasting an 80 Plus Titanium rating.
As you may know, 80 Plus Titanium is the highest efficiency rating in the 80 Plus certification system, making this quite an achievement. At this efficiency rating, PSUs need to manage 90 percent efficiency at 10 percent load, 94 percent at 50 percent, and 90 again at 10 percent. For use on the 230 V grid, this even jumps to 96 percent at 50 percent load. FSP claims that its unit is up to 94.18 percent efficient on the 115 V grid.
Considering that PSUs are generally most efficient at about 50 percent load, a 400 W unit is likely to be very well suited for many of today's systems, ranging from more powerful office PCs to light gaming systems. This is because those systems will operate around a 200 W load level more often than more powerful gaming or production systems may. The fact that a PSU is most efficient at half-load is also the reason why buying a PSU with a much higher wattage than necessary will almost never be optimally efficient.
For many manufacturers, FSP acts as an OEM, so there's a good chance that over the coming weeks you'll be seeing various other PSU vendors announcing 400 W 80-Plus Titanium PSUs, too. Those units often use the electronic design of FSP's PSUs but have a different casing, different fan, and different cables and connectors to add value. FSP also sells its PSUs directly to consumers, though.
This 400 W unit comes with a 120 mm fan (which you could argue isn't necessary anymore due to the low heat output thanks to the higher efficiency), a plain casing, and a non-modular cable design.
FSP did not announce pricing or availability.
Id rather have a big fan, or no fan if doesn't need one. But definitely would not want a small fan in a PSU.
I have to completely agree on that, I'd much rather have a Low rpm large fan vs a small fan or even no fan, the db level of most low rpm large fans is almost silent, especially with a psu, probably isn't going to be your noisiest component in the system.
I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing more psu's like this coming in higher amperages aswell
Most of the time though, people putting together low-end builds simply pick 80+ basic/Bronze PSUs... or worse when they do not know better.
FSP builds some of the best quality units in the industry. They make PSUs for several major vendors too, so other brands often get the credit for FSP's excellent quality. At 400W with a Titanium efficiency rating and a large fan I would bet that it's already whisper quiet. It likely only produces audible noise levels at full load conditions - and by then the rest of your fans have also ratcheted up and are probably louder anyway.