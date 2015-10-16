Gigabyte's WindForce Has The Fury In It: R9 Fury WindForce OC Revealed

AMD Launched the R9 Fury in July, but only select OEM partners were granted access to build cards for the launch. In September, when AMD released the R9 Nano, the company said that it would be opening up channels for other board partners to build Fiji-based graphics cards. Gigabyte appears to be the first partner to take AMD up on the offer.

The R9 Fury is the most affordable of the three Fiji-based cards. The GPU features 8.9 billion transistors, 3,584 shaders and 224 texture units, which is slightly fewer shader cores and texture units than both the R9 Fury X and R9 Nano, but the cut-down Fury has one notable advantage: Add-in board partners are free to customize the air-cooled R9 Fury.

Gigabyte took advantage of this fact and made its own PCB design for the GV-R9FURYWF3OC-4GD, which most people will call Gigabyte's Radeon R9 Fury WindForce OC Edition. Not much is known yet about the card. We can see from the images posted on Gigabyte's website that the PCB is much longer than the design that Sapphire used in the only air-cooled Fury we've tested so far. Other than the extra length, we don't yet know what Gigabyte has done to make it unique.

AMD specified that the Fury be clocked at 1,000 MHz. Gigabyte's card comes clocked slightly higher at 1,010 MHz, but presumably the custom board would have some features to help with overclocking. The board is equipped with Gigabyte's WindForce 3 cooler, so its cooling system is certainly ready to be pushed further, and the company has bundled OC Guru II software, so it intends for customers to overclock the card.

Chipset Radeon R9 FURY Core Clock 1010 MHz Memory Clock 1000 MHz Process Technology 28 nm Memory Size 4 GB Memory Bus 4096 bit Card Bus PCI-E 3.0 Memory Type HBM DirectX 12 OpenGL 4.4 PCB Form ATX Digital max resolution 4096 x 2160 Analog max resolution 2048 x 1536 Multi-view 4 I/O HDMI*1/Display Port*3/Dual-Link DVI-I Power requirement 600W (with two 8-pin external power connector)

We've reached out Gigabyte for more details on its custom PCB design and any other information we can get.

Update, 10/19/2015, 7:56 a.m. PDT: The original version of this article erroneously stated that Gigabyte's card is the first custom PCB Fury. All Fury PCBs are custom designed because AMD did not create a reference board for the entry level Fiji chip. The memory type in the table also incorrectly stated GDDR5. All Fiji GPUs use HBM memory.

