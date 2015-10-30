Trending

G.Skill Announces 2800 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMMs

G.Skill announced that new extreme performance SO-DIMM kits would be joining its Ripjaws series of memory.

These new relatively high-performance SO-DIMM kits are a product of strenuous testing and selective binning of the DDR4 memory modules, according to G.Skill. Currently, most SO-DIMM DDR4 memory kits are clocked at either 2133 MHz or 2400 MHz. This binning process allows G.Skill to create kits operating at up to 2800 MHz, while maintaining the standard 1.2 V of power consumption.

Unlike on desktop systems that often require the use of XMP profiles or similar technology to set the clock speed, these RAM kits feature an auto-overclocking feature that will automatically configure them to their marketed clock speed.

The RAM kits will also be available operating at frequencies of 2133 MHz, 2400 MHz and 2800 MHz. G.Skill plans to offer the memory in kits ranging from 4 GB to 64 GB. The 64 GB kits will use four SO-DIMM modules with a capacity of 16 GB each.

There is no word on pricing or availability at this time.

G.Skill Ripjaws DDR SO-DIMMs
FrequencyTimingsVoltageKit Capacity
2133 MHz15-15-15-361.2 V4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB
2400 MHz16-16-16-391.2 V4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB
2666 MHz18-18-18-431.2 V4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB
2800 MHz18-18-18-431.2 V4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eriko 01 November 2015 23:10
    Those timings... I'll pass on DDR4 until they sort their act out.
    Reply
  • ErikVinoya 02 November 2015 02:12
    Those timings... I'll pass on DDR4 until they sort their act out.

    I think that's the cost of high frequencies. Check DDR2 timings and compare it to DDR3 and you'll see the same pattern. If you'll wait until DDR4 reaches DDR3-level timings, you might have to wait for a looooooong time
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 02 November 2015 02:17
    DDR4 still has better performance even with those timings. See this: http://www.tomshardware.com/answers/id-1922024/ram-latency-clock-speed.html
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 02 November 2015 03:11
    Correct, DDR4 still offers better theoretical performance than DDR3 even with the higher timings. Some select kits may not, as DDR4 is still in the early stages of use. DDR3 went through the same transitional period, but most DDR4 kits will have better theoretical performance. How much that increase actual performance still needs to be investigated further, but we have already seen in tests that it performs at least as well as DDR3, while also consuming less power. DDR4 for mobile systems is really a no brainer. I'm actually some what tempted to upgrade from my laptop which still has plenty of performance (i7-3632QM + Nvidia GT 620) like I demonstrated in this article:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/gaming-on-budget-notebook,30137.html

    I'm not tempted to upgrade for more CPU performance at all, but a little bit for GPU performance, and I'm very tempted to do so for the net reduction in power consumption that comes from the combination of the 14nm CPU fabrication, more efficient Skylake architecture, lower power chipsets, lower-power consumption of the DDR4, and the increased efficiency of Nvidia's Maxwell GPUs. All of those things add together for a significant decrease in power consumption compared to a laptop that is only 3 years old.
    Reply
  • Dre4lyph 02 November 2015 07:45
    Is it possible that the 64gb will work in a Macbook Pro Mid 2012 model ?
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 02 November 2015 12:39
    No, it would not support DDR4, let alone desktop RAM.
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 02 November 2015 15:29
    Hey turkey3, this is laptop ram.. ddr4 so-dimms. Obviously it wont work in the macbook but its still the right form factor.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 November 2015 01:48
    Whoops my bad.
    Reply