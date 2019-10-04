Intel's Chief Data Scientist Is Now an FBI Adviser

(Image credit: Intel)



Intel’s Chief Data Scientist has taken on a role at the FBI, the agency announced on September 27. Melvin Greer is serving as a fellow-in-residence and senior adviser for the FBI's Information Technology Applications and Data Division (ITADD) and will help the agency with its data management strategy. He'll also keep his current job as Intel.

The ITADD is responsible for streamlining access and use of data, which includes software tools that employees use for analysis.

Describing Greer’s position, the ITADD assistant director said the exec "will provide senior leadership and technical expertise in the FBI's effort to develop its data management strategy." Further responsibilities include hybrid cloud computing, advanced architectures and deployment models.

While taking on this new function, Greer will also maintain his position at Intel, due to the FBI’s Special Government Employee Program. In fact, the FBI said that Greer is the first executive to come to the Information and Technology Branch under said program.

According to Greer's biography, his role as Intel Chief Data Scientist has him tapping artificial intelligence to extract useful information from data. He has patents in areas including cloud computing and Internet of Things biosensors for edge analytics.