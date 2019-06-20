Trending

Intel Core i5-9600K Now $230 At Amazon & Newegg

News of AMD eating Intel’s lunch might be a bit exaggerated, but the firm has certainly gone from table scraps to appetizers and scooting ever closer to the entrée as the next generation of Ryzen draws near. While we can’t wait to see how some of the mid-priced processors perform, some of us literally cannot wait that long to repair or replace their current PC. Newegg’s here to help with a deal that saves buyers over $50 off the Core i5-9600K’s original price.

Not to be outdone, Amazon’s matching Newegg’s offer, without announcing duration.  

Both sellers are offering free shipping, but the latter choice would score more points on my Amazon card. To buy or to wait is a question only you can answer!

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nitrium 21 June 2019 00:45
    Given that AMD's upcoming 3600X will release at $249 with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost, this still seems a bit pricey imo (IF the improved AMD IPC rumours are true). I'd wait till July 7th and the AMD Zen 2 benchmarks myself (unless you're doing a CPU only upgrade).
  • Math Geek 21 June 2019 17:29
    i honestly don't think it matters what they price them at. Ryzen is already a better deal for most users and yet intel can't keep their much pricier cpu's in stock. if Ryzen 3000 series is 100% equal to intel at every turn, it seems folks would still be willing to pay a premium for the intel name/platform.

    so frankly if i was sitting in an intel board room having this conversation, i'd just keep pointing at the fact intel cpu's are sold out everywhere most of the time and suggest we leave pricing where it is until that changes. if you want to sell 1 mil cpu's and have 1.5 mil customers, it's a no brainer to price them where the top 1 mil are willing to spend and not worry about the ones unwilling to pay. you still sell out and make more doing it. it's simple economics.

    those who know will get Ryzen and intel won't be hurt at all until those 1 mil chips they want to sell sit collecting dust on the shelf. that's the only way for those prices to really drop is for folks to stop buying them, but we've seen that is just not going to happen no matter what AMD puts out.


    *DISCLAIMER* the "1 mil cpu's" i use is simply an example number and should in no way be taken to mean that's how many chips intel makes/sells/has/or plans to have now or at any time in the future**
