Intel EOLs Panther Canyon NUC: No More Cheap Tiger Lakes

All good things come to an end, and it looks like Intel's Panther Canyon NUC based on the 11th Generation Core 'Tiger Lake' processor is one of them. With a listing from Intel confirming that the Intel NUC kit is now discontinued.

Intel's Tiger Lake-based NUCs have an interesting history. The advanced Phantom Canyon aimed at gamers is available worldwide, but the inexpensive yet 'good enough' Panther Canyon NUC was officially set to only be available in Asia, but it eventually turned out to be available in Europe.

FanlessTech, which is usually very accurate about Intel's NUC systems, reports that Intel is about to discontinue its Panther Lake NUC system.

"According to our sources, a fanless case was never an option because of the surprisingly high 40W TDP," a story by FanlessTech reads.

Keeping in mind the fact that Intel's NUC division, just like all other PC makers, experiences shortages of components and the fact that NUCs are not really bringing in high margins, it perhaps makes sense for Intel to cease Panther Canyon production at least for some markets.

As of press time, Intel's QDMS database, a website that covers end-of-life plans for all of Intel-branded products, did not have any mention of this NUC kit.