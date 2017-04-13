Trending

Bank Of Canada Uses Konami Code To Announce New $10 Bill

By

It would seem that someone at Bank of Canada is an old school gamer. On the webpage promoting Canada's new $10 bill, the bank has placed an Easter egg in the form of the decades-old Konami code (aka the Contra code). Using your keyboard, enter up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, and it will cause the website to play the Canadian national anthem as mini animated $10 banknotes begin cascading down the screen.

For those of you unfamiliar with the cheat code, it became popular in the United States after Konami included it in the NES version of Contra.

Bank of Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard told CTV News that "The Bank of Canada's web team thought the Konami code was a fun way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation."

We would agree. And now we feel like dusting off that old NES for a trip down Contra memory lane, or maybe firing up an NES Classic.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gggplaya 13 April 2017 13:18
    That's so awesome.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 13 April 2017 13:43
    lol Yet another reason to move to Canada.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 13 April 2017 18:04
    Yay, my country made Tom's Hardware!
    Reply
  • Milene 13 April 2017 19:55
    Love it lol
    Reply
  • LORD_ORION 13 April 2017 20:13
    You're still ineligible for contests tho...
    Reply
  • NowJoJo 14 April 2017 01:51
    Are they limited edition?!
    Reply
  • Avus 14 April 2017 13:46
    anyone know how to do it on phone?
    Reply
  • Avus 14 April 2017 13:47
    anyone know how to do it with phone?
    Reply
  • NowJoJo 19 April 2017 01:36
    19562062 said:
    anyone know how to do it with phone?

    You can't..

    I recommend you download the app/browser "puffin" and open the on screen keyboard and try it
    Reply