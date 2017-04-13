Bank Of Canada Uses Konami Code To Announce New $10 Bill

It would seem that someone at Bank of Canada is an old school gamer. On the webpage promoting Canada's new $10 bill, the bank has placed an Easter egg in the form of the decades-old Konami code (aka the Contra code). Using your keyboard, enter up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, and it will cause the website to play the Canadian national anthem as mini animated $10 banknotes begin cascading down the screen.

For those of you unfamiliar with the cheat code, it became popular in the United States after Konami included it in the NES version of Contra.



Bank of Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard told CTV News that "The Bank of Canada's web team thought the Konami code was a fun way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation."



We would agree. And now we feel like dusting off that old NES for a trip down Contra memory lane, or maybe firing up an NES Classic.

