Lenovo's New Laptop Nomenclature, And What It Means

Lenovo is one of those companies that has so many different products and product lines that it's nearly impossible to keep everything straight without a helpful primer. Good news: Here's a helpful primer.

100, 300, 500

In an attempt to simplify its product nomenclature for consumers, Lenovo changed how it labels its various notebook tiers. Now, you'll see 100, 300 and 500 numbering that indicates the level of performance in ascending order. That is, 100-series devices are the lowest end, and 500-series are the highest.

ideapad 300

As an example of what you might get moving up from a 100- or 300- notebook, a 500-level machine would use metals for construction instead of plastics, and it might have an Intel RealSense camera and branded speakers. It would also likely have an Intel Core i7 (Skylake) chip in it instead of a Core i5 or lower. (In the past, these systems would have been "G-Series" or "Z-Series" devices.)

One wrinkle in that is Lenovo's Y-series products -- "Y" meaning high performance and gaming-oriented machines -- which will get 700 numbering to set it apart even further from any 100-, 300- or 500-series product. (Lenovo also mentioned to us that the "Y700" name had some "stickiness" in the gaming community, and it didn't want to disrupt that hard won mindshare.)

Further Clarification

But wait, there's more.

In addition to the "hundreds" naming convention, Lenovo has further broken its product lines down with a single "S" that connotes thin and light products. Thus, traditional, everyday devices will be 100, 300 and 500, whereas thin and light Ultrabook-class machines will be 100S, 300S and 500S.

Within each numbered tier, there will be devices at different sizes, too.

Can You Put All That In A Table?

Can we put all that in a table? We sure can. Here you go:

Everyday Systems Size CPU OS Price ideapad 300 14 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $399 ideapad 300 15 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $549 ideapad 300 17 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $449 ideapad 500 (AMD) 14 inches up to an AMD A10-7300 Windows 10 Home starts at $399 ideapad 500 (AMD) 15 inches up to an AMD A10-7300 Windows 10 Home starts at $599 ideapad 500 (Intel) 14 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $499 ideapad 500 (Intel) 15 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $849 Thin and Light Size CPU OS Price ideapad 100S 11.6 inches Intel Atom Z3735F (quad core) Windows 10 Home $189 ideapad 100S 14 inches Intel Celeron N03050 Windows 10 Home $259 ideapad 300S 14 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $479 ideapad 500S 13.3 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home N/A ideapad 500S 14 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home N/A ideapad 500S 15 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home N/A Gaming/High Performance Size CPU OS Price ideapad Y700 Touch 15.6 inches up to a quad-core Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $799 ideapad Y700 AMD 15.6 inches up to an AMD A10-FX-8800P (Carrizo) Windows 10 Home starts at $949 ideacentre Y700 (desktop system, single GPU) N/A up to a quad-core Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $999 ideacentre Y900 (desktop system, dual GPU) N/A up to a quad-core Core i7 ("K" SKU, Skylake) Windows 10 Home starts at $1,599 Miscellaneous Size CPU OS Price ideacentre AIO 700 (Intel) 24 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home $1,099 ideacentre AIO 700 (Intel) 27 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Home $1,899 ideapad MIIX 700 (premium tablet) 12 inches up to a Core i7 (Skylake) Windows 10 Pro / Home starts at $699 Chromebook 100S 11.6 inches up to an Intel Pentium N2840 Chrome OS starts at $179

Most of the above systems run Intel Skylake (also known as "Intel 6th-generation Core") CPUs, although there are a few AMD-based systems, and they ship loaded with a version of Windows 10 (except for the Chromebook 100S, which obviously runs Chrome OS).

Stay tuned to Tom's Hardware for additional details and full specifications on Lenovo's new notebooks, desktops, mobile devices and more.

