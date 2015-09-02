Trending

Lenovo's New Laptop Nomenclature, And What It Means

Lenovo is one of those companies that has so many different products and product lines that it's nearly impossible to keep everything straight without a helpful primer. Good news: Here's a helpful primer.

100, 300, 500

In an attempt to simplify its product nomenclature for consumers, Lenovo changed how it labels its various notebook tiers. Now, you'll see 100, 300 and 500 numbering that indicates the level of performance in ascending order. That is, 100-series devices are the lowest end, and 500-series are the highest.

ideapad 300

As an example of what you might get moving up from a 100- or 300- notebook, a 500-level machine would use metals for construction instead of plastics, and it might have an Intel RealSense camera and branded speakers. It would also likely have an Intel Core i7 (Skylake) chip in it instead of a Core i5 or lower. (In the past, these systems would have been "G-Series" or "Z-Series" devices.)

One wrinkle in that is Lenovo's Y-series products -- "Y" meaning high performance and gaming-oriented machines -- which will get 700 numbering to set it apart even further from any 100-, 300- or 500-series product. (Lenovo also mentioned to us that the "Y700" name had some "stickiness" in the gaming community, and it didn't want to disrupt that hard won mindshare.)

Further Clarification

But wait, there's more.

In addition to the "hundreds" naming convention, Lenovo has further broken its product lines down with a single "S" that connotes thin and light products. Thus, traditional, everyday devices will be 100, 300 and 500, whereas thin and light Ultrabook-class machines will be 100S, 300S and 500S.

Within each numbered tier, there will be devices at different sizes, too.

Can You Put All That In A Table?

Can we put all that in a table? We sure can. Here you go:

Everyday Systems
SizeCPUOSPrice
ideapad 30014 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $399
ideapad 30015 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $549
ideapad 30017 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $449
ideapad 500 (AMD)14 inchesup to an AMD A10-7300Windows 10 Homestarts at $399
ideapad 500 (AMD)15 inchesup to an AMD A10-7300Windows 10 Homestarts at $599
ideapad 500 (Intel)14 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $499
ideapad 500 (Intel)15 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $849
Thin and Light
SizeCPUOSPrice
ideapad 100S 11.6 inchesIntel Atom Z3735F (quad core)Windows 10 Home$189
ideapad 100S14 inchesIntel Celeron N03050Windows 10 Home$259
ideapad 300S14 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $479
ideapad 500S13.3 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 HomeN/A
ideapad 500S14 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 HomeN/A
ideapad 500S15 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 HomeN/A
Gaming/High Performance
SizeCPUOSPrice
ideapad Y700 Touch15.6 inchesup to a quad-core Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $799
ideapad Y700 AMD15.6 inchesup to an AMD A10-FX-8800P (Carrizo)Windows 10 Homestarts at $949
ideacentre Y700 (desktop system, single GPU)N/Aup to a quad-core Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $999
ideacentre Y900 (desktop system, dual GPU)N/Aup to a quad-core Core i7 ("K" SKU, Skylake)Windows 10 Homestarts at $1,599
Miscellaneous
SizeCPUOSPrice
ideacentre AIO 700 (Intel)24 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Home$1,099
ideacentre AIO 700 (Intel)27 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Home$1,899
ideapad MIIX 700 (premium tablet)12 inchesup to a Core i7 (Skylake)Windows 10 Pro / Homestarts at $699
Chromebook 100S11.6 inchesup to an Intel Pentium N2840Chrome OSstarts at $179

Most of the above systems run Intel Skylake (also known as "Intel 6th-generation Core") CPUs, although there are a few AMD-based systems, and they ship loaded with a version of Windows 10 (except for the Chromebook 100S, which obviously runs Chrome OS).

Stay tuned to Tom's Hardware for additional details and full specifications on Lenovo's new notebooks, desktops, mobile devices and more.

