Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Packs Xeon CPU, 64GB of RAM Into Super-Slim Package

The ThinkPad P1

Lenovo today revealed two new ThinkPads, including its thinnest workstation ever, the ThinkPad P1 and a powerful machine with top-of-the-line specs, the ThinkPad P72. They will be available at the end of August starting at $1,949 for the P1 and $1,799 for the P72.

The P1 is thin for a 15-inch workstation at 0.7 inches, and packs the latest 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core (up to Core i9) processors, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of NVMEe SSD storage. Lenovo also suggests the the ThinkPad P1 has a power supply that’s 35 percent smaller than previous mobile workstations, making the charger just as portable. Lenovo has been long-rumored to be releasing a 15-inch thin and powerful notebook, and now it’s finally here.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Lenovo ThinkPad P72 CPU 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro P2000 Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200 RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 Up to 128GB DDR4 Storage Up to 4TB NVMe SSD Up to 6TB Battery 80Whr 99Whr Display 15.6-inch, FHD or 4K Touch 17.3-inch, FHD or 4K Size 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches 16.4 x 11.1 x 1 inches Weight 3.8 pounds 7.5 pounds Ports (2x) Thunderbolt 3 (2x) USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Mini Gigabit Ethernet, Headphone jack, Smart Card Reader (2x) Thunderbolt 3 (2x) USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Mini Gigabit Ethernet, Headphone jack, Smart Card Reader, Mini DisplayPort Starting Price $1,949 $1,799

The ThinkPad P72 eschews style and size for power. It offers Xeon and Core processors and up to an Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU, as well as up to 128GB of RAM. Lenovo claims the 17.3-inch, 4K display will offer up to 400 nits of brightness. But at a full-inch thick and a hefty 7.5 pounds, this one isn’t designed for portability.

The ThinkPad P72 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The announcements were timed with the Siggraph computer graphics conference taking place in Vancouver.